Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom Now Streaming on Disney+

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom are now streaming on Disney+ and fans have to be elated. The streamer announced that the first solo Tom Holland Spider-Man movie would be making its way to the service a few weeks ago. Back in April, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, and The Amazing Spider-Man all made their way to the service. However, Homecoming's big day on Disney+ had to wait for this week along with The Lethal Protector. Some fans wondered if this signaled a change in Holland's contract with Marvel Studios. But, there's been nothing announced just yet.

Getting Most of The Spider-Men Together In One Place

Back near Spider-Man: No Way Home, the official Spider-Man YouTube channel sat down with Tobey Maguire to ask how he signed on for the massive crossover event. It seems like his love for his co-stars really sealed the deal.

"don't know. I gotta say, I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant i think to Amy and Kevin was was apparent," Maguire began. "To me, when artists or people who are um steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them that I just wanted to join that."

"I'm a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing. But, yes, I was also going, 'Well, what what are we going to do?' And that was a bit mysterious," Maguire continued. "I did appreciate what was shared. But, it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and and getting a chance to like come together. There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and… I'm not quite sure how to put it. It's just to get to get back into that and i don't want to say like close the chapter… But revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit"

What Happens In Spider-Man: Homecoming?

"A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened."

