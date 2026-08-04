Spider-Man: No Way Home Actress Mary Rivera Dies at 82: “Rest In Paradise Lola”

Some performances don’t require a long list of credits to leave a lasting impression. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, one brief scene was enough to turn Ned Leeds’ grandmother into one of the film’s most memorable supporting characters. Now, fans are mourning the actress behind that role. Mary Rivera, who played Ned’s Lola in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has died at the age of 82.

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Rivera had no professional acting background before appearing in Marvel’s 2021 blockbuster. Rivera’s family said she had never seriously considered acting before the opportunity came along. According to her daughter, Angie Kelly, she was discovered after Kelly spotted an open casting call seeking a local Filipina grandmother in Hawaii. Rivera decided to audition despite having no professional experience.

A Memorable MCU Debut That Almost Never Happened

News of her passing was reported this week after an obituary and statements from her family were shared publicly. According to her family, Rivera passed away peacefully on April 15 in Honolulu after suffering a stroke.

Born in Iloilo, Philippines, Rivera later settled in Hawaii, where she built a life centered on serving her community. Before making her surprise acting debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, she had retired after careers as a church missionary, teacher, and radio broadcaster. Those who knew her remembered her not as an actress first, but as someone dedicated to helping others long before Marvel audiences came to know her as Ned Leeds’ beloved Lola.

At the time of her audition, rather than performing a traditional scene, she reportedly won over the filmmakers by simply talking about her own life, including immigrating from the Philippines, raising her family, and the experiences that shaped her. That authenticity ultimately earned her a place in one of Marvel Studios’ biggest films and what would become her only on-screen acting credit.

One Scene Was All It Took

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Although her appearance was brief, Rivera became a fan favorite thanks to her scene with Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker. Her deadpan delivery, particularly as Garfield’s Spider-Man nervously tried to prove he wasn’t a threat, became one of No Way Home‘s many memorable comedic moments. Rivera was reportedly proud to represent the Filipino community on screen in one of Marvel Studios’ biggest films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home became a global phenomenon, earning nearly $2 billion at the worldwide box office and bringing together Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield in one of the MCU’s biggest crossover events. Even amid all of those multiversal surprises, Rivera’s performance stood out enough that fans still fondly remember “Ned’s Lola” years later.

Rivera’s passing also prompted a tribute from Jacob Batalon, who played Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Following the publication of news about Rivera’s death, Jacob Batalon reportedly paid tribute in a comment, honoring the actress who played his on-screen grandmother by writing, “REST IN PARADISE LOLA.”

Rivera may have only appeared in a single film, but she left behind something many actors spend entire careers chasing: a performance audiences remembered. Her warmth, humor, and authenticity helped turn a small supporting role into a lasting fan favorite, ensuring that both her work and her memory will continue to live on with the millions who watched Spider-Man: No Way Home.