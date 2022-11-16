Andrew Garfield Says Spider-Man Actors Formed a Real Brotherhood Filming No Way Home

Andrew Garfield probably didn't think when he signed on for Spider-Man: No Way Home that he'd walk away from the experience with a pair of lifelong Spider-Pals. Garfield joined Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in the Sony film last year, putting all three on-screen Spider-Man actors in the same movie, all playing their own versions of Peter Parker. It was clear watching No Way Home that the trio had great chemistry with one another, and that came from some real bonding that happened off-screen.

Garfield recently opened up to GQ UK about his various film roles, including his return to Marvel in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor clearly had a lot of fun reprising his Spider-Man role, largely because of the bond he built with Holland and Maguire.

"I got to treat it like a short film about Spider-Man with buddies," Garfield told GQ. "The pressure was off me. It was all on Tom's shoulders. Like, it's his trilogy. And me and Tobey were there to provide support and have as good a time as possible, actually, and be as inventive, imaginative, and kind of dumb as possible."

"Y'know, between the three of us, I was like, Oh s---, this is going to be interesting," he continued. "You have three people who feel real ownership over this character. But it was really, like, brotherhood first, I think. And I think that comes through in what we shot."

After two Amazing Spider-Man movies, and a cancelled third project, Garfield didn't ever expect to play Peter Parker again, even though he was always open to it.

"I don't know if I had an expectation of doing more," he said. "I was very open to it being whatever it was meant to be. But there was an undone feeling. Like, What was that experience about? And how do I close that circle in my living room on my own? And I was doing that – and then it was like that classic thing, when you're getting over a relationship, and you're first starting to really feel free and untethered from that thing – the person knows to call the hour after the first good night's sleep you've had."

