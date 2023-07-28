Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Reveals Iron Man Armor on Green Goblin

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures may be still working on their upcoming fourth Spider-Man film with Tom Holland, but fans are still talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Some fans still want to see Andrew Garfield become Spider-Man in their universe of Spider-Man characters that includes Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web, but that is probably unlikely. There is also a lot of other information being released from Spider-Man: No Way Home, like some deleted scenes involving the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Now some new concept art has been released involving the iconic villain, and it features something really interesting. The Direct has revealed some new concept art from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it shows the Green Goblin wearing a piece of Iron Man's armor.

You can check out the concept art below.

Will Tom Holland Return for Spider-Man 4?

Previously, while doing an interview on the red carpet premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Holland expressed solidarity with the ongoing WGA strike as they negotiate better pay from all of the major Hollywood movie and TV studios. He also revealed that talks were happening for the upcoming fourth Marvel Studios-prouduced Spider-Man movie.

"I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," Holland revealed about Spider-Man 4. "There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point it's very, very early stages."

What was Spider-Man: No Way Home About?

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as: "In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently available on 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download! Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Spider-Man franchise as we learn it!

What do you think about this Spider-Man: No Way Home concept are? Would you have wanted to see Green Goblin wearing Iron Man's armor? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!