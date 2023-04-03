Tom Holland Stars in The Crowded Room at Apple: First Look

Spider-Man star Tom Holland returns to serialized television for the first time since 2015 in a new thriller series coming to Apple TV+. On Monday, the streamer revealed the first look at Holland and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) in The Crowded Room, a 10-episode limited series from Academy Award-winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind). Holland executive produces and leads an ensemble that includes Emmy Rossum (Shameless), Sasha Lane (Loki), Will Chase (Dopesick), and Lior Raz (Fauda), with guest stars Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Christopher Abbott (First Man), Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom), and Zachary Golinger (Evil).

Below are first-look images from The Crowded Room, which follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), Danny's life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

(Photo: Stephanie Mei-Ling, Apple TV+)

(Photo: Stephanie Mei-Ling, Apple TV+)

(Photo: Stephanie Mei-Ling, Apple TV+)

Apple also revealed a global premiere date: the first three of 10 episodes drop Friday, June 9th, on Apple TV+.

Holland serves as executive producer with Goldsman, whose television credits include Fringe, Titans, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Picard. Since landing his star-making role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man, Holland has headlined blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Uncharted, marking Holland's return to TV for the first time since his role in the BBC Two series Wolf Hall in 2015. A co-production between Apple Studios (Black Bird, Masters of the Air) and New Regency (Barbarian, New Amsterdam), The Crowded Room is also executive produced by Alexandra Milchan (Tár) for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency's Arnon Milchan (Deep Water), Yariv Milchan (The Northman), and Michael Schaefer (Swarm).

Kornel Mundruczo (Jupiter's Moon, Pieces of a Woman) directed several episodes, including the pilot, and executive produces. The 10-episode limited series will release its first three episodes June 9th on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through July 28th.