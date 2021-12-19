Spider-Man: No Way Home Cut Scene Featuring Avengers: Endgame Star

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latest Spider-Man left an Avengers: Endgame star on the cutting room floor. After saving half the universe together in Endgame, the final chapter of the Homecoming trilogy reunites an unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with an Avengers ally when he asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he’s Spider-Man. The sorcerer casts a botched spell that brings multiversal villains with knowledge of Spider-Man’s secret identity into their universe, but a second hex successfully makes the entire world forget Peter Parker — including Strange and Spider-friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya).

According to Lexi Rabe, who played the five-year-old daughter of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwenyth Paltrow) in Avengers: Endgame, Morgan Stark appears in a scene deleted from No Way Home. Rabe revealed her part “got cut” on Instagram.

It’s unclear what the scene entails or whether Paltrow, who made a cameo in the final moments of Homecoming, appears alongside her daughter.

We last see Morgan comforted by her “uncle” Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) after Iron Man dies snapping Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his alien army out of existence in Endgame. No Way Home ends with Happy (Jon Favreau), the middle-man for Spider-Man’s mentor in Homecoming and a chaperone in Far From Home, not recognizing Peter Parker despite a fling with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

After the release of Endgame in 2019, Rabe told ComicBook there were no immediate plans for Morgan Stark to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“People are asking us, are you in another movie? And I don’t know,” Rabe said. Added her mother Jessica, “We haven’t filmed another one. And we’re not under contract, negotiations, or conversation at this point.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.