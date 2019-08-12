Iron Man’s Daughter in Avengers: Endgame Doesn’t Know the Future for the Character

After fans watched Avengers: Endgame, Morgan Stark quickly captured the hearts of millions of Marvel fans around the world. Despite having just a few lines throughout the movie, Stark — played by Lexi Rabe — left a lasting impression on all who watched the movie, even giving fans the now-iconic “Love You 3000” line. While Endgame was her official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut — it could end up as her lone appearance.

We had the chance to catch up with Lexi and her mother Jessica Rabe and the two revealed there are no further plans for Morgan Stark to appear on-screen, at least how it’s arranged now.

“People are asking us, are you in another movie?” Lexi tells ComicBook.com “And I don’t know.”

That’s when mom stepped in and admitted they haven’t filmed another movie — nor is one currently planned. “We haven’t filmed another one,” Jessica reveals. “And we’re not under contract, negotiations, or conversation at this point.”

That said, we asked Lexi what superhero she’d like to play at some point should Morgan Stark come back to the silver screen. Without hesitation, she says she’d love keeping it in the Iron Man family by playing a version of Ironheart. “There’s already an Ironheart, but maybe I can be like another…I could be like a different type of Ironheart.”

After the actress appeared in Endgame, her social media accounts — which are run by her mother and a publicist — were subject to bullying from online harassers. Since then, Lexi and her team have been working on an anti-bullying campaign they hope to launch soon. Be sure to keep tuned to ComicBook.com for more from our chat with Lexi and a bigger anti-bullying piece!

