Disney D23 Expo Reveals First Look at Revamped Splash Mountain, Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Princess Tiana is one step closer to getting her own ride at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Disney Parks announced back in 2020 that the iconic Splash Mountain ride would be getting a theme overhaul. In order to distance itself from the incredibly problematic Song of the South, and to continue adding more franchise IP and characters to the parks, Disney opted to change Splash Mountain to Tiana's Bayou Adventure, theming the new version of the ride after The Princess and the Frog.

The ride itself will stay the same, but its look and story will transport guests to New Orleans, where they'll be met by Tiana and some of her friends. Tiana's Bayou Adventure doesn't open until 2024, but Disney has unveiled a model of the new attraction at this year's D23 Expo. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis is attending the convention and took some photos of the upcoming attraction.

(Photo: Brandon Davis)

(Photo: Brandon Davis)

The model shows the exterior of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, and it's easy to see that the spirit of the beloved ride is staying the same. Logs will still transport guests up a mountain and down a massive drop, but it will now take on the look of a Louisiana bayou.

The Tiana's Bayou Adventure exhibit at D23 also revealed some information about the Imagineers that are bringing the attraction to life, as well as their trips to New Orleans for inspiration.

Some concept art at the exhibit revealed that there will be a new musical character joining Tiana's pals on the Bayou Adventure. The character is an otter that plays a violin, and they look like they'll fit right in with Louis and the others. Unfortunately, the concept art didn't come with a lot of information about the character or how they'll be worked into the story.

(Photo: Brandon Davis)

(Photo: Brandon Davis)

Disney has confirmed that the goal is for Tiana's Bayou Adventure to open in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World sometime in 2024. Neither park has announced when Splash Mountain will close for good.

