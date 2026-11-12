Star Wars: A New Hope Rerelease Details Reveal New Restoration & 2 Ridiculous Theater Experiences

Lucasfilm has confirmed that when the original Star Wars , you’ll be able to see it in ways that George Lucas never could have imagined back in 1977. A sweeping announcement from the studio arrived today to mark the beginning ot the 50th anniversary rollout, with the studio confirming new action figures for collectors, plus a new documentary about the original film, and all that is on top of the original Star Wars screening in 4DX.

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Starting February 19, the previously confirmed release date for the original cut of Star Wars returning to theaters, Lucasfilm has confirmed that in addition to being released in traditional theaters, Star Wars fans can see the original movie in IMAX 70mm, Digital IMAX, 4DX and D-BOX, the formats that shake your chair alongside the movie. The rerelease of Star Wars will also include a new celebratory logo featuring a newly orchestrated score by John Williams. A month later, though, comes yet another distinct format for the movie.

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Star Wars Rerelease Confirms 4DX Experience

After Star Wars returns to theaters in February, the film will extend its 50th anniversary celebration in March 2027 when the movie debuts in the Cosm format, the Shared Reality rendition that uses a 12K+ immersive LED Dome to screen the film like it’s never been seen before. Fans who venture to see the movie this way will also find themed environments and custom food and beverage offerings as well.

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“It is incredibly special to mark the 50th anniversary by returning the original version of Star Wars to theaters so audiences can experience this part of film history on the big screen,” says Lucasfilm Co-President Lynwen Brennan. “We look forward to celebrating with our fans all year long — from the releases of Ahsoka and Star Wars: Starfighter to exclusive merchandise, new publishing stories, unforgettable experiences and interactive games. We are so thankful for our amazing community and hope these experiences bring joy to Star Wars fans everywhere.”

The Star Wars celebration won’t end in the theaters either, naturally extending to the long arms of The Walt Disney Company. In April, Star Wars in Concert: The Skywalker Saga will happen at the Hollywood Bowl. Hosted by Anthony Daniels and featuring scenes and music from all nine Skywalker Saga films in a sweeping celebration of the stories, themes, and music that have inspired audiences around the world for five decades. This will also intersect with Star Wars Celebration at the e Los Angeles Convention Center, featuring epic panels, hundreds of exhibitors, exclusive merchandise, and legendary guests.

Finally, on Star Wars Day itself, May 4th, Lucasfilm will release The Hero Awakens, a new documentary about the making of Star Wars, including archival footage and audio captured during and around the making of the historic film in 1977, all from acclaimed filmmaker R.J. Cutler.

What format are you planning to see Star Wars in when it returns to theaters next year? Sound off in the comments!