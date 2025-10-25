All 35 Major Movies Releasing in IMAX in 2026 & 2027 Confirmed

Movies being released in IMAX theaters have been a game-changer since Christopher Nolan used IMAX-specific cameras to film the Dark Knight trilogy and subsequently blew all of our minds. It’s a big deal for theaters—especially now, when theaters are still struggling to reach pre-COVID numbers for ticket sales. Though as numbers continue to tick upwards, getting an IMAX slot is becoming increasingly more competitive, making studios work even harder to produce something worth being shown, turning a night out at the movies into something more akin to an actual event for the rest of us.

With 2025 winding to a close (where did this year even go?), it looks like we’ve gotten our hands on the long-awaited 2026/2027 IMAX release slate—and it’s absolutely packed with movies that were meant to be seen on the really big screen, with everything from comic adaptations, sci-fi, and franchise favorites like Mortal Kombat II, Project Hail Mary, and The Batman 2.

You can check out the full list of 2026/2027 releases below!

Avatar Fire And Ash

Mercy

The Bride!

Project Hail Mary

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Michael

Mortal Kombat II

The Mandalorian And Grogu

Toy Story 5

Supergirl Woman Of Tomorrow

Minions 3

Moana

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Flowervale Street

Untitled Inarritu/Tom Cruise

Resident Evil

Street Fighter

Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping

Narnia

Avengers: Doomsday

Dune: Part Three

Children of Blood and Bone

Godzilla X Kong: Supernova

The Thomas Crown Affair

Star Wars: A New Hope 50th Anniversary

Legend of Zelda

Star Wars: Starfighter

How To Train Your Dragon 2

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse

Superman: Man Of Tomorrow

Minecraft 2

Miami Vice

The Batman 2

Frozen 3

Avengers: Secret War

2026/27 IMAX Release Schedule Explained

There’s something for everyone on this list. We get Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Superman: Man Of Tomorrow basically back to back, which is going to be perfect for story continuity and further fleshing out James Gunn’s take on the DCU. And we can’t forget about The Batman 2 finally releasing five years after its predecessor—the fact that it’s essentially right around the corner feels like a feat.

And there’s likely a slew of awards awaiting Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, a film both highly anticipated and long-awaited (Matt Damon’s historically inaccurate helmet notwithstanding). Filming The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm was a risk, though—there are only 16 theaters in the US that have the capabilities to show movies in that specific format. But Nolan is no stranger to filming in IMAX, as we stated above; he knows the risks and has, apparently, accepted them.

Which of the 2026/2027 slate are you most excited for? Tell us in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other moviegoers are saying.