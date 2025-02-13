7 Star Wars Bloopers You’ll Never Be Able to Unsee 

George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise has given us amazing stories, legendary characters, and groundbreaking special effects. The films have expanded into many forms of media, including TV shows, video games, novels, comic books, and even theme park attractions. There are well over 15 films and TV shows dedicated to the franchise. The combined box office revenue of the films equates to over $10 billion, making Star Wars the third-highest-grossing film franchise in cinematic history. Although each piece of media is meticulously produced, there can still be mistakes and slip-ups in Star Wars projects that find their way into the final cuts. While some errors are hard to notice, others have become recurring and even inside jokes. Whether intentional or not, they’ve become a fun part of the experience for fans, with some even creating websites for these bloopers.

From an unfortunate crew member getting caught in the background to cables sticking out of lightsabers, here are seven Star Wars bloopers you won’t be able to unsee once you know them.

Stormtrooper Bumping His Head (Star Wars: A New Hope)

This is perhaps one of the most famous bloopers in the franchise. In Star Wars: A New Hope we witness a stormtrooper accidentally hitting his head on a doorway when entering a control room on the Death Star. Although it’s simply a mistake, the act made it into the final cut, with George Lucas even adding a sound effect in later versions, making the moment funnier. The only mystery remaining is that we still don’t know which actor this was.

Lightsaber’s Visible Cord (A New Hope)

Another mistake in A New Hope is the lightsaber cord. In the fight between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and Darth Vader (David Prowse), the cord attached to Obi-Wan’s lightsaber is visible in some shots, and in others, it’s not. In the film, the lightsabers were created using practical effects, with spinning reflective blades powered by external wires. Another reminder that the film was made using a lot of practical effects.

Crew Member Caught on Camera (The Mandalorian)

In Season 2, Episode 4 of the much-loved The Mandalorian TV series, a crew member wearing jeans and a T-shirt was caught on camera in the background of one scene. The crew member, dubbed “Jeans Guy,” went viral at the time, but the mistake was later fixed when the production team digitally removed him from the scene. However, plenty of screenshots still circulate online (see above).

Luke Calls Leia by the Wrong Name (A New Hope)

Another famous blooper in A New Hope that made the final cut is when Luke (Mark Hamill) shouts “Carrie” instead of “Leia” when he exits his X-Wing after blowing up the Death Star, accidentally using actress Carrie Fisher’s real name. This slip-up happened so quickly that it went unnoticed during filming and editing. However, Star Wars fans noticed it immediately when watching, and the mistake remains in countless new edits and special editions of the film.

Disappearing Ladder (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back)

In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, we see Luke use a ladder to climb up to his X-Wing cockpit as he prepares to leave Dagobah to head to Cloud City. The ladder is visible when he’s talking to Yoda (Frank Oz) and R2-D2, but after a camera angle change, the ladder mysteriously disappears in the next scene. Although this is a simple continuity error, the ladder’s bright color makes its disappearance quite noticeable.

Han Solo’s Jacket (The Empire Strikes Back)

Another blooper in The Empire Strikes Back occurs during the emotional carbon-freezing chamber scene. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is seen wearing his jacket in some shots, and in others, he isn’t. This can be considered a major wardrobe mistake because it’s so obvious. Some fans claim it’s a continuity error, while others suggest it’s an editing mistake. What remains true is that it’s one of the most famous blunders.

Darth Vader’s Mouthpiece (Star Wars: Return of the Jedi)

There’s a subtle continuity error in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. When Luke removes Darth Vader’s helmet, the lower mouthpiece is still attached. Several minutes later, the mouthpiece disappears in the same scene. This may not be too noticeable since it’s a very emotional scene, and most viewers may overlook it. And even though it’s not big enough to ruin Vader’s last moments, it’ll be hard not to notice the next time you watch it.

