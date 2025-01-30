Star Wars Fans Agree That This Is the “Best” of the Disney Star Wars Movies

Star Wars fans love a good debate, and the latest subject involves what is the standout movie during the Disney era of a galaxy far, far away. Disney purchased Lucasfilm from Star Wars creator George Lucas back in 2012, with the sequel trilogy officially kicking off with 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The quality of those three sequel trilogy films has been up for debate among Star Wars faithful, but there were also some spinoff movies made that didn’t have their stories live or die by the Skywalker Saga. And in what may be a surprise to some, one of those spinoff films is being crowned as the best one made by Disney.

A post on the Star Wars Reddit page showers Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with nothing but praise. “I’ve seen Rogue One a dozen or more times…,” the post begins. “But that last ten minutes still brings tears to my bitter, jaded, grownup eyes. Krennic being killed by his own creation, Jyn and Cassian embracing in front of the blast wave, Vader as death incarnate in the hallway, the interior of the Tantive IV, and even the uncanny valley Princess. So much goddamn emotion packed in such a short span. Gods help me, I do love it so.”

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Rogue One debuted in 2016 and serves as a prequel to Star Wars: A New Hope. Specifically, how the Rebel Alliance stole the plans for the Galactic Empire’s first Death Star. Before she was captured by Darth Vader, Princess Leia relayed those Death Star plans to R2-D2 with the message to deliver them to Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine. Rogue One showed how the Rebels got their hands on those blueprints while sacrificing their lives to make it happen.

Rogue One was headlined by Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso, Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, and Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic. It got its own prequel series in Diego Luna’s Andor, which reveals how Cassian Andor wound up joining the Rebel Alliance. Felicity Jones recently addressed the possibility of reprising her role as Jyn Erso in Andor. “There’s unfinished business there,” the actress told Variety while promoting her new film The Brutalist. “I think in the right circumstance if you put Jyn in the right story, then why not?”

Interestingly, Jones expressed a similar desire to rejoin Star Wars four years ago. “I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe,” Jones told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2020, alluding to her character’s likely demise at the end of Rogue One. “So, I feel there’s unfinished business for Jyn, for sure.”

Diego Luna has also said how Season 2 of Andor will change your perception of Rogue One. “I think people watching Rogue One, after watching Season 2, are going to see a different film,” Luna shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for [Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO] to be there. It’s going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it’ll be really cool.”