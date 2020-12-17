Star Wars: Original Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Dies at 75

✖

Actor Jeremy Bulloch, most known for having sported the original armor for Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, has passed away at the age of 75. While it's hard to rival embodying Fett for the galaxy far, far away, the actor has more than a hundred credits to his name, which included Doctor Who and multiple James Bond films. Bulloch had a small role in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and, while he hadn't acted in a Star Wars film in a substantial capacity for years, he was a regular on the convention circuit up until he retired from live appearances in 2018.

News of his passing was shared by actor Daniel Logan, who played the young Boba Fett in the prequel Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #DanielLogan (@instadaniellogan)

Boba Fett first debuted in an animated segment for The Star Wars Holiday Special, but it was his capture of Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back that really captivated audiences. Part of the character's appeal in that film is how much Bulloch let the armor do the work in conveying the bounty hunter's stoic nature.

"I didn't get too much [direction], just that he's a soldier or a bounty hunter," Bulloch shared with Thrillist back in 2016. "You see the different costumes, they're all standing there. You've got [director] Irvin Kershner who is a great director, just huge fun. He sort of made it bearable in the heat, and he said, 'We're finished with you shortly, so we'll get you out of that costume. Don't worry.' I said, 'No, I'm fine,' because I didn't want to be seen being a ninny going, 'Oh, it's awfully hot, can we have a break?' You don't do that. You just carry on filming until you're released."

While the character seemingly met his demise in Return of the Jedi, the current season of The Mandalorian confirmed that he had survived his fall into the Great Pit of Carkoon. Despite Temuera Morrison taking on the role, Bulloch had long felt that this wasn't the end of his character.

"Boba will be alright. He'll get out of this," the actor shared. "If there's a problem, he can get out. He doesn't need help. He can do it himself. Apparently, he gets out of the sarlacc pit -- I haven't really kept up with the books because, to be quite honest, I haven't got the time. I'm always busy with something -- grandchild there, and that one there, and one over there. Occasionally I pick up and read a bit about it, but I'm not that serious, really. You can get the information off one of the fans."

Our thoughts go out to Bulloch's family and friends at this difficult time.