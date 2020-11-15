Star Wars: This Homemade AT-ST Costume Is Every Kid's Dream

✖

Star Wars has continued to inspire fans for generations, sparking wonder and creativity across all corners of a galaxy far, far away. One of the most popular ways for fans to express their love for Star Wars has been through cosplay, and there have been some genuinely epic examples over the years. A costume from Reddit user Mavrockdragon is definitely one of the latest to join that list, transforming its wearer into a mobile All Terrain Scout Transport vehicle, or AT-ST. The video of the costume in action, which you can check out below, has earned nearly 17,000 upvotes on the official Star Wars subreddit.

Originally debuting in The Empire Strikes Back, the AT-ST has grown into one of the most iconic vehicles within the Star Wars universe, appearing in countless parts of the franchise and earning multiple pieces of merchandise. Some have even made lifesize models of the AT-ST, even though they have occasionally caused a handful of problems along the way.

The Star Wars franchise is currently at an interesting point after the main nine-film Skywalker Saga came to a close last year with The Rise of Skywalker. With the second season of The Mandalorian currently airing on Disney+, and multiple other television projects currently in various stages of development, the future of the franchise has a lot of possibilities.

"It's not as though we have nothing to dip into, but all it is, really, are road posts, pointing us in a direction," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explained in an interview last year. "You don’t spend a lot of time defining what it is that George [Lucas] intimates in this mythology. You tell stories about people, and you take the mythology and apply it to their conflict."

