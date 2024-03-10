Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Offers New Update on Rey Movie

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley is set to return as Rey in a new movie from Lucasfilm due out in 2026. Rumors have flown fast and heavy about the new Star Wars movie that will star Daisy Ridley, from titles to plot details, but so far nothing's been confirmed just yet. Speaking with Collider in a new interview for her film Magpie, the outlet asked Ridley about the movie including some of the rumors that have popped up. When asked if the movie being called "New Jedi Order" was true, Ridley replied that she didn't know if that was the case and that she'd yet to read a completed script, but should "be reading it imminently."

Since the new Star Wars movie starring Daisy Ridley as Rey was announced, Lucasfilm has confirmed another major Star Wars movie in the works with The Mandalorian and Grogu. Despite being announced months after the new Rey movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu movie will be released first and is set to arrive in May of 2026. It's widely believed that the Rey movie will be released in December of that same year. Ridley confirmed to the outlet that she believed production starts this year, meaning the film's 2026 is looking more and more likely.

"I think it could be this year," Ridley said. "It could be, but I'm not sure. I think to be honest, the writers' strike has obviously delayed quite a lot of things. So the intention was later this year. Hopefully, it will be. Otherwise, top of next, I would imagine."

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, an Academy Award-winner for her documentary short A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, will become the first woman to direct a Star Wars movie when the Rey feature film is released. In a previous interview she previously teased that it made her happy to finally achieve that for the franchise, and said the film would be "something very special."

"I'm excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman," Ridley previously told Variety. "Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool as shit. No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren't amazing, I would have been like, 'OK, call me in five years.' But it's worthwhile."