Star Wars Fans Petition Disney to Release The Rise of Skywalker Deleted Scenes
Star Wars fans are petitioning Disney and Lucasfilm to release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker deleted scenes not made available on the film's home media release or on the streaming version just released to Disney+ in celebration of Star Wars Day. Dominic Monaghan, a longtime collaborator of director J.J. Abrams who played Resistance fighter Beaumont Kin in the final episode of the nine-movie Star Wars saga, earlier revealed there was "so much stuff filmed that didn't make it to the theatrical version" of Rise of Skywalker. The actor added such scenes were cut from the 142-minutes movie because of "time constraints."
A petition launched on Change.org calls for Disney and Lucasfilm to "release all the deleted, extended and alternate scenes" from The Rise of Skywalker after no additional scenes were included with the film's post-theater editions.
Supplemental material appearing on the Rise of Skywalker disc and digital versions include five featurettes between five and 14 minutes in length as well as a feature-length documentary, The Skywalker Legacy, a behind-the-scenes look at both The Rise of Skywalker and what has come to be called the Skywalker Saga.
"Like a lot of Star Wars fans, I'm hoping there will be a director's cut so we'll get to see more and more of the stuff that was filmed," Monaghan previously told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about a rumored director's cut following fan calls on social media to "#ReleaseTheJJCut." "I wasn't there all the time, but even in the short time that I was there, there was so much stuff filmed that didn’t make it to the theatrical version... Oh, man, there was so much stuff!"
Monaghan continued, "I remember texting J.J. at the end of certain days and saying, 'Oh my God, I can't wait to see that.' It was just extraordinary to even just be involved in that scene, and unfortunately, with the time constraints, they didn't make it or they changed things around. So, I'm hoping that if and when the DVD comes out that maybe they'll add extras or they'll have deleted, additional scenes."
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
