Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is Now Streaming on Disney+

May the 4th be with you! A happy Star Wars Day indeed, as fans around the world celebrate one of entertainment's most beloved franchises. Not only does May 4th mark the day when we get to talk about Star Wars for 24 consecutive hours and not get yelled at, but this year's celebration also brings a exciting roster of new Star Wars streaming options. In addition to the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the highly-anticipated Star Wars: The Clone Wars finale, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has made its way to Disney+, where it is now available to stream.

The Rise of Skywalker may be one of the most controversial entries in the entire franchise, but its importance as the ending of the Skywalker Saga can't be overstated. The 2019 film brings an end to the story that began with George Lucas released Star Wars out into the world in 1977. Now, fans around the globe can enjoy the entire Skywalker Saga in one place, as the arrival of The Rise of Skywalker means that whole nine-film series is all on Disney+.

The streaming service will also be honoring Star Wars throughout the week with a "concept art takeover." There will be commemorative art galleries for the Star Wars series, as well as unique and updated art for each individual title. On the Disney+ home screen, the animated Star Wars brand title has been upgraded to include a new animation that jumps into hyperspace.

The Rise of Skywalker was always a guarantee to arrive on Disney+, but the question for fans was more about when the film would begin streaming. That question was answered last week when it was revealed that it would premiere on Disney+ on May 4th, helping fans celebrate Star Wars Day, even while stuck inside their homes.

After seeing The Rise of Skywalker in theaters for the first time this past December, fans have been waiting for their chance to see it all unfold again. Now that the film is available on its permanent streaming home, that chance has arrived. That having been said, if you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

