Star Wars Fans Are Convinced New Mandalorian & Grogu Ad Just Announced the Death of the Disney+ Series

From the time The Mandalorian and Grogu was announced, many Star Wars fans had one pressing question about what this meant for Star Wars movies and TV shows moving forward: Did Din Djarin and Grogu’s jump to the big screen mean that the Disney+ TV show was officially over? While it might seem like the obvious answer is yes, that wasn’t necessarily the case. After all, Jon Favreau had already confirmed that he’d been working on a script for The Mandalorian season 4.

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However, it would be unusual—though not unheard of—for a story to go from the small screen to the big screen and then back to the small screen again. Din Djarin actor Brendan Wayne also previously shared that he believed The Mandalorian and Grogu would . With that in mind, many within the fanbase were already assuming that the show was over. Lucasfilm and Disney avoided giving a direct answer on the topic, and while it still hasn’t been officially announced, fans think they just spotted confirmation that The Mandalorian is dead.

A New Mandalorian and Grogu Featurette Suggests The Mandalorian Is Truly Over

In the wake of The Mandalorian and Grogu disappointing at the box office and the Star Wars franchise as a whole feeling rather quiet, viewers have been left in the dark once again regarding what the future of the galaxy far, far away will look like. Based on The Mandalorian and Grogu’s reception, it certainly didn’t seem likely to be good news for Din Djarin and Grogu’s future, although that was far from set in stone. Sadly, though, eagle-eyed Star Wars fans just spotted a major hint that the movie did actually mean the end of The Mandalorian TV show.

As shown in an X post by the Star Wars Holocron account, a new featurette for The Mandalorian and Grogu includes dates for The Mandalorian, spanning 2019, when the show began, to 2023, when season 3 aired. While this still isn’t official confirmation from Star Wars that The Mandalorian and Grogu marked the end of the show, this does seem to suggest that season 3 really was the conclusion of what remains one of Star Wars’ best TV shows.

A new behind the scenes featurette for THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU lists THE MANDALORIAN series as existing between 2019-2023. Does this imply The Mandalorian, as a television series, has come to an end? pic.twitter.com/u74OTw2KCe — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) July 16, 2026

However, not all hope is lost. As mentioned, Brendan Wayne, who is often the actor in Din Djarin’s Mandalorian armor (with his helmet on, obviously) believes that a sequel to The Mandalorian and Grogu will happen. Additionally, there are other ways for Din Djarin and Grogu to return to the screen beyond just The Mandalorian season 4. They could, for example, appear in other future Star Wars projects, which is something that this franchise is known to love doing. For now, though, Star Wars hasn’t given a direct answer on where, if anywhere, these characters will appear next.

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