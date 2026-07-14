Star Wars Confirms New Mandalorian Episodes for Disney+ (But Not What Fans Expected After the Movie)

Star Wars‘ first film in seven years, The Mandalorian and Grogu, hit theaters on May 22, and while it didn’t perform as well as some might’ve hoped, many fans of the galaxy far, far away left the theater curious about what was next for this (still) beloved father and son duo. At the time, it seemed like three options were on the table: Either The Mandalorian and Grogu would be their last on-screen appearance—which felt unlikely but possible depending upon performance—they could return in a potential fourth season of The Mandalorian, or .

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Star Wars has just shocked fans by revealing that none of the above will actually be the next time the Child and the Mandalorian are on screen together. Rather, as confirmed on StarWars.com, Din Djarin and Grogu will return to Disney+ on September 2 in LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a brand-new special co-created by Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group. Details remain sparse for now, although the announcement did confirm that an early screening will be shown at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience, a convention that will run from August 14 to 16.

Two unlikely heroes click together.



LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, an all-new special, streams September 2 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7DrquqOCLe — Star Wars (@starwars) July 14, 2026

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Is A Smart Move That Will Likely Play It Safe

Following the mixed reception of The Mandalorian and Grogu, bringing Din Djarin and Grogu back in this way might seem surprising at first, but it’s actually a smart move. The Mandalorian and Grogu was far from a full-fledged failure (something that fans might argue is true of other Star Wars movies, such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), but it wasn’t a smashing success, either. LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian makes sense as a stepping stone for this story because this approach already has a record of success within the franchise.

There is actually a range of LEGO Star Wars projects, but most recently, Lucasfilm and Disney have put out two installments in the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy franchise, the first in September of 2024 and the second, with the subtitle Pieces of the Past, in September of the following year. Both actually managed to do what had seemed to be the impossible by bringing back sequel trilogy characters like Rey and even characters who many fans believe were wronged by the sequels, such as Luke Skywalker, in a way that felt fun and was generally accepted.

What certainly helps matters is the fact that neither Rebuild the Galaxy nor Pieces of the Past is canon. This allowed for considerably more creativity and freedom, which in turn meant both miniseries could introduce fan-favorite concepts like Darth Jar Jar. At present, it isn’t clear what exactly LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian will comprise, but it’s fairly safe to assume that this, like its LEGO Star Wars counterparts, will be non-canon and therefore can be more flexible. Star Wars has thus given Din Djarin and Grogu a rather low-stakes return after their recent blockbuster.

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