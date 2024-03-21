Star Wars: Giancarlo Esposito Addresses Possible Return in The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie

Giancarlo Espositio has an idea of how his character may come back in Lucasfilm's upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

Throughout three seasons of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has come across his fair share of antagonists. There's been no opponent, however, more formidable than Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. Moff Gideon served as the Big Bad throughout the first three seasons of The Mandalorian before seemingly meeting his demise in the closing moments of the show's most recent batch of episodes. Even though the character is dead, Esposito is holding out hope to return to a galaxy far, far away.

"I love the Star Wars universe," the Get Down alumnus said in a recent chat with GQ. "I don't have any plans because they haven't called me. [I] love Moff Gideon because you have something I want."

Is Moff Gideon still alive?

As for how Gideon would come back given he's dead and all, Esposito has an idea—and it's one many fans have been speculation about as well. "Come on. I came back to the third season [of The Mandalorian]. I didn't have a mustache. Then you see all these clones. Put it together."

It's not the first time Esposito has addressed the theory, even tackling it head-on in a behind-the-scenes documentary created in support of The Mandalorian Season Three.

"I know the inference was that always one day Moff Gideon would probably meet his demise, and that wasn't a problem for me at all," Esposito said, "It was just 'when' and 'how,' and how tangible it is for an audience to see what may happen to him."

What is The Mandalorian movie about?

Little is known about The Mandalorian and Grogu, other than it's seemingly taking the place of The Mandalorian Season Four. Outside of the eponymous duo, it's not been confirmed which characters will appear in the picture.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau shared in a statement when the movie was first announced. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set for release on May 22, 2026. The first three seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

What other characters would you like to see pop up in the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.