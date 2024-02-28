Star Wars: The Mandalorian Black Series Nite Owl Figure Set To Launch As a Collector Con Exclusive

Hasbro has revealed that a Star Wars The Black Series Nite Owl figure inspired by the character that appeared in season 3 of The Mandalorian will launch as a Walmart Collector Con exclusive on March 14 at 7am PT / 10am ET. At the time of writing, we also expect that the Black Series R4-6D0 announced last October during Hasbro's 10/27 and MCM London Comic Con events will be among the Star Wars exclusives reserved for the upcoming Collector Con.

The Star Wars The Black Series Nite Owl and R4-6D0 figures will be available to order here at the Walmart Collector Shop after the launch time on March 14th priced at $24.99 each. Look for additional exclusives from Hasbro's Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Marvel Legends lineups to debut at the event. A preview of what will be up for grabs is set to be revealed via the Collector Shop link on March 7th.

From the official description: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN NITE OWL figure, inspired by the character's appearance in season 3 of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. A group of mostly female Mandalorian warriors spearheaded by Bo-Katan Kryze, the Nite Owls joined forces with Children of the Watch to reclaim Mandalore. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a jetpack and blaster."

A Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Is On The Way

Disney and Lucasfilm recently announced The Mandalorian & Grogu, a new Star Wars movie bringing Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his Mandalorian apprentice to the big screen with director Jon Favreau. The Mando movie will begin production this year and is further along than Dave Filoni's untitled New Republic movie and James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi movie announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023. A Rey Skywalker movie is also in the works, that is being touted as having "a different direction":

"So I thought about it for a little bit and once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do," Ridley revealed to AlloCiné. "I think it's a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It's a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction."

"That was actually quite last minute. I was actually making my own film last year and Kathy Kennedy said she wanted to have breakfast," Ridley detailed. "And I thought we were just having breakfast, so I was literally eating my breakfast, and she said, 'Oh, we might do another one.' I was like, '...Okay.'"