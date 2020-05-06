Star Wars: John Boyega Proves Conditions Were Rough on the Set of The Rise of Skywalker

✖

Monday was Star Wars Day and saw everything from exciting announcements to the series finale of Clone Wars. Many people took to social media to honor the beloved franchise, including some of its stars. John Boyega, who played Finn in the Star Wars sequels, shared some fun behind-the-scenes videos from the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. If you watched The Skywalker Legacy documentary that came with the movie's home release, you know that the Pasaana scenes were filmed in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan and that conditions weren't exactly easy. This was further proven by Boyega, who shared a hilarious video featuring Oscar Isaac and a whole lot of wind and sand.

“Happy Star Wars day everyone! Here’s myself and Oscar chilling during a sandstorm! We couldn’t shoot 😖😩 good times though ❤️❤️❤️,” Boyega wrote. In the video, Boyega and Isaac are hiding under a blanket. Isaac proclaims in a fake whiney voice, “I’m scared. I can’t see anything,” which causes a whole lot of giggling from Boyega. While it’s clear filming conditions were rough, it’s nice to know the two men were still having fun. You can check out the video in the post below:

We especially love seeing Boyega and Isaac enjoying their time together on set, because of our deep love for FinnPoe. While FinnPoe may not be canon, Boyega and Isaac have fueled the fandom many times over the years. Last year, Boyega revealed on the D23 Expo red carpet that he believed the FinnPoe relationship has the longest staying power in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During the movie’s panel, he also had a hilariously negative reaction to finding out Poe has a history with Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell).

Now that he's done with Star Wars, Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix's Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier. It was recently revealed that Boyega would be joined by Watchmen's Don Johnson and more. The movie does not yet have a release date.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available to stream on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.