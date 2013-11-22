Star Wars: Josh Gad Recaps the Prequel Trilogy as Frozen's Olaf

✖

After 10,000 fans spread a message to vote in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election at the urging of actor and writer Josh Gad, the actor put himself back into the persona of Olaf, his living snowman character from the Frozen films. He plans to summarize the Star Wars franchise -- and began with a seven-minute monologue in which Olaf told the story of the Star Wars prequels. Ignoring the inevitable comparisons between Olaf and Jar Jar Binks, it feels like this is about as accurate-and-yet-funny synopsis of the movies as you're going to get this side of "Weird Al" Yankovic's "The Saga Begins."

The Star Wars prequels, made from 1999 until 2005, centered on the rise of a young Anakin Skywalker. the films were widely panned upon release but have gone on to connect with Star Wars fans more as we've gotten farther from the release date.

You can see it below.

Gad has been pretty active during the pandemic. In addition to helping to organize some of the "Reunited Apart" events that brought together the casts and creators of fan-favorite movies from the past, he has been hosting some "Olaf @Home" videos that run into this kind of content, as well.

Fans in the comments have already suggested that Gad should try and do a similar kind of thing on Disney+, doing shorts where Olaf describes other Disney movies to the citizens of Arendelle. It could be a lot of fun, and of course Gad has been working pretty consistently with the streamer since it launched. He's currently slated to appear in a spinoff miniseries featuring his character from the live-action Beauty and the Beast film, and before that, he was one of the writers associated with The Muppets Live Another Day, a planned sequel to Muppets Take Manhattan that would have been a period piece set in the '80s. The project eventually was cancelled before it got off the ground, with Gad heading to the Gaston & LeFou project while The Muppets got an improvisational sketch comedy project called Muppets Now, which centered on Skeeter's attempts to manage a webseries featuring the Muppets.