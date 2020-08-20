Star Wars: Formula E Racer Sports Awesome Kylo Ren Helmet

✖

The Star Wars universe has inspired some pretty epic tributes over the past few decades, with fans going to great lengths to celebrate their favorite parts of a galaxy far, far away. Even as the "sequel trilogy" of films came to a close last year with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, characters from the series are still part of our pop culture -- and a recent example from the world of Formula E is no exception. Earlier this month, racer Sam Bird posted photos of him wearing a snazzy new helmet, which is clearly an homage to Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

The helmet even carries through the newer design of Kylo Ren's mask, after he was shown repairing the helmet with visible cracks during The Rise of Skywalker. Not only did the moment look cool, but it provided an interesting narrative significance for Kylo's arc.

“Part of it is about his commitment to the Dark Side," director J.J.Abrams explained in an interview last year. "As you’ll see, he’s becoming Supreme Leader…his focus has been a little bit more on practical matters. He’s assumed that position within the First Order. It represents his re-committing to the Dark Side, to the Knights of Ren, and then because of a very specific thing that he’s about to go do. As you see in the story, there’s a reason for it. It might not be clear at this moment.”

“Hopefully [in The Rise of Skywalker], there’s a good moment where you really see him," Driver added. "Maybe, I hope. We were talking to people before about masks and that’s such a huge iconography of Star Wars that we took for granted that we had to reimagine. What is it about someone who hides himself? Or presents a person to the world, but underneath is something different. Maybe there’s a moment in this [movie] that’s surprising.”

With rumors recently swirling that Kylo Ren could potentially be getting his own spinoff project, there's a chance that we could still see more of the antihero character.

