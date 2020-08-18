Star Wars: Kylo Ren Spinoff Rumored to Be In Development at Lucasfilm

✖

A Star Wars rumor claims that Kylo Ren has a spinoff project in early development at Lucasfilm. Kessel Run Transmissions reports that the project could be either a series or a movie, and it seems most likely that it will be centered on Ben Solo's story before he became Kylo Ren, making it a prequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. However, the report goes on to state that there is no evidence of Star Wars Sequel Trilogy star Adam Driver reprising his role as Ben Solo/Kylo Ren, meaning the project could be animated, or possibly feature a younger actor in the role of Ben Solo.

We’ve heard Ben Solo is a character Lucasfilm wants to further develop. We don’t know if this is a series or movie, but it’s definitely being worked on. We also don’t know if this is pre TFA or post TROS, but if I were to guess I’d say pre TFA. Again,this is in early development. pic.twitter.com/XP5ALD7yVG — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) August 16, 2020

The big thing here is LFL is very aware of Ben’s popularity and they do want to continue his story in some form. This is the other sequel trilogy character that we’ve been hearing about for months. — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) August 16, 2020

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy continues to be a frustrating case of a storyline that has left the fanbase largely divided, and generally underwhelmed. Since The Rise of Skywalker botched the landing of the entire Skywalker Saga, Lucasfilm has been seemingly working overtime to balance out the franchise. There's been an influx of auxiliary story material to flesh out the half-formed story arcs of the ST, while new projects (like The Mandalorian, or a rumored Lando series) are helping to expand the scope of the franchise.

When it comes to Kylo Ren/Ben Solo: Marvel Comics already did a miniseries called The Rise of Kylo Ren which revealed much more detail about the story of how Ben Solo fell to the dark side and betrayed Luke Skywalker and his fellow Jedi, to join the Knights of Ren. However, while that story hit a lot of the major points that fans needed to see - including Ben Solo burning Luke's temple; his relationship with Snoke; how he met the Knights of Ren, and ultimately killed and replaced "Ren" to become "Kylo Ren." However, the comic miniseries only hit the major points, while also hinting at a much larger history of Ben Solo's training and adventures with Luke Skywalker - as well as the years of influence Snoke had on him from the shadows. It also drew some big connections to the upcoming "High Republic" era, which could be used for major connections between the HR and ST canon.

It's for that reason that a Ben Solo animated series seems more likely; a live-action series would presumably require Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker and/or Adam Driver to appear at some point, and it's hard to see either actor returning, at this time. Still, a lot of Star Wars fans are hoping this Kylo Ren spinoff (in whatever form) will be used to somehow resurrect Ben Solo. The fandom wants Ben back.

Star Wars continues with The Mandalorian season 2 this fall, and The High Republic books in early 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.