Star Wars Actor Billie Lourd Surprise Reveals Birth of First Baby

✖

Just months after it was revealed that actress Billie Lourd, daughter of Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, was engaged to her boyfriend Austen Rydell, she's taken to Instagram with an even bigger surprise: She had a baby! Lourd revealed the feet of their child on Instagram (clearly wearing space-themed pajamas), introducing the world to Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. Kingston is Lourd's first child, and by extension the late Carrie Fisher's first grandchild. Fans and celebrities alike quickly rushed to congratulate Lourd on her Instagram post about the birth, which they'd managed to keep mostly a secret from the public until this moment.

View this post on Instagram 👑💙👑Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙 A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Sep 24, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

Lourd's Star Wars co-star Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca in the recent Lucasfilm productions, commented simply with "Congratulations!!!!" While some of Lourd's co-stars from the hit film Booksmart also replied, Mason Gooding from that film posted: "Congratulations mama;" while co-star Diana Silvers said "WHATT!!!!!! OH MY GOD BILLIE YES WOW AUSTYN WOW!! CONGRATS YOU GUYS." Others that replied included host Kelly Ripa, who added "Congrats! We love you so much!!!" and Matt Bomer, who replied "Congratulations Mama And Papa and family!"

Lourd made her acting debut in 2015 appearing in both the horror TV series Scream Queens and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Her role in Episode VII as Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix, would go on to be featured in both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, where she would also fill in for her mother playing the part of the young Leia Organa on set for the film's flashback sequence. She would go on to appear in three seasons of American Horror Story and was already confirmed to return for the show's upcoming tenth season.