Star Wars Fans Celebrate The Phantom Menace and Revenge of the Sith Anniversaries

Up until the release of the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films from Disney, the most divisive component of the franchise were the prequel films, as their overall tone differed from the original trilogy in ways that devout fans weren't entirely expecting, resulting in those three films being subjected to insults for years. Other fans, however, grew up watching those films and love them even more passionately than the original trilogy, confirming George Lucas' intentions of delivering stories geared towards young audiences. Back in 1999, the entire sequel trilogy kicked off on this date with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The Phantom Menace delivered audiences a number of memorable elements, whether that be Qui-Gon Jinn, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul, or the podracing sequence, while also introducing audiences to Jar Jar Binks. May 19th marks a special day among fans not only because it marks the anniversary of the prequel trilogy's debut, but also marks its conclusion, as Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith hit theaters on May 19, 2005.

Scroll down to see fans celebrating The Phantom Menace and Revenge of the Sith on their anniversaries!