Star Wars Fans Celebrate The Phantom Menace and Revenge of the Sith Anniversaries
Up until the release of the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films from Disney, the most divisive component of the franchise were the prequel films, as their overall tone differed from the original trilogy in ways that devout fans weren't entirely expecting, resulting in those three films being subjected to insults for years. Other fans, however, grew up watching those films and love them even more passionately than the original trilogy, confirming George Lucas' intentions of delivering stories geared towards young audiences. Back in 1999, the entire sequel trilogy kicked off on this date with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
The Phantom Menace delivered audiences a number of memorable elements, whether that be Qui-Gon Jinn, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul, or the podracing sequence, while also introducing audiences to Jar Jar Binks. May 19th marks a special day among fans not only because it marks the anniversary of the prequel trilogy's debut, but also marks its conclusion, as Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith hit theaters on May 19, 2005.
Scroll down to see fans celebrating The Phantom Menace and Revenge of the Sith on their anniversaries!
Say Thank You
Everyone say thank you to The Phantom Menace for giving us Duel of the Fates pic.twitter.com/XnrJQZWJ8V— Ajay (@SWBFExpress) May 19, 2020
Happy 21st
i know everyone kinda hates the phantom menace but happy 21st to her 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/cRR3timjJM— grace ✭ rots day (@PRESIDNTAMIDALA) May 19, 2020
Jar Jar Appreciation
Jar Jar Binks appreciation post
on the 21st anniversary of The Phantom Menace, let’s remember the contribution of Ahmed Best to Star Wars and everything that he has had to endure for simply bringing this character to life
from all of us, thank you 💙 pic.twitter.com/bISzqMhthU— Ajay (@SWBFExpress) May 19, 2020
I Mean DAMN
And Happy 21st to The Phantom Menace! When this movie is on, it’s ON. Darth Maul. Qui Gon Jinn. Duel of the Fates. Podracing. I mean DAMN. I have criticisms of this film, but it is way too over hated. It’s George Lucas’ Star Wars after all😍 pic.twitter.com/YOhKsXYCT7— Knuckle Head (@Knuckle_HeadTV) May 19, 2020
Incredible Poster
The Phantom Menace was released 21 years ago today and while it may have sucked ass, this poster is still undeniably incredible pic.twitter.com/dLajnO8QVd— kenjac (Watch Extraction) (@JackKennedy) May 19, 2020
Iconic Moment
revenge of the sith was released 15 years ago today which means it’s the 15th anniversary of this iconic moment pic.twitter.com/LHuNM2sAX0— nick usen (@nickusen) May 19, 2020
One of the Best
happy fifteenth anniversary to revenge of the sith aka one of the best star wars movies ever made pic.twitter.com/fO5WjjC8GD— abbi (@nomadpoe) May 19, 2020
Most Emotional Scene
Revenge of the Sith gave us the most emotional scene in all of Star Wars pic.twitter.com/3V7bR2OJRK— Ajay (@SWBFExpress) May 19, 2020
Great Conclusion
Revenge of the Sith was released 15 years ago today! I unashamedly love the Star Wars prequels, Episode III still holds up as a great conclusion to that trilogy.— Ryan Price-Stephens (@RyanPriceWho) May 19, 2020
Happy 15 years! @starwars @StarWarsUK #RevengeoftheSith #StarWars pic.twitter.com/kGl0K6HSEd
Take a Seat
annie leibovitz telling yoda to just take a seat on george’s lap at the vanity fair revenge of the sith photo shoot pic.twitter.com/wkdXa9zVIa— nick usen (@nickusen) May 19, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.