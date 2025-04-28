20 Years Later, A Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Actor Reveals How He Got the Film’s Most Shocking Role

Two decades ago, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith delivered a dramatic conclusion to the prequel trilogy, leaving an indelible mark on the Star Wars saga. Now, coinciding with its 20th anniversary and a special theatrical re-release across the nation, dedicated fans are revisiting Revenge of the Sith on the big screen and through social media, sparking renewed discussion and deep appreciation for its darker themes and thematic twists and turns. The film’s pivotal moments and lasting legacy are once again brought to the forefront of pop culture, solidifying its place as a crucial and unforgettable installment in the Star Wars universe.

Revenge of the Sith’s enduring impact is being celebrated by fans in imaginative ways, including a captivating viral TikTok video from a surprising source.

A Youngling’s Memories From Filming Revenge of the Sith

In a recent TikTok created by Ross Beadman, the actor revisits his role in the film and recounted his memories from being on set. Beadman played a memorable, if tragically ironic, part: the youngling who addressed Anakin in the Jedi Temple during Order 66. The video shows Beadman reflecting on his experience, sparking a wave of nostalgia and a deeper understanding of the scene’s emotional manipulation.

Beadman explained how he came to deliver one of the most quotable moment from the film, as he was the first child to tell the directors he had memorized the line ‒ “Master Skywalker, there are too many of them. What are we going to do?”

Beadman also recounted a moment where, while filming the scene, Hayden Christensen, fully in character as the newly turned Darth Vader, gave him a menacing look and genuinely startled the young actor with an unexpected outburst that caused him to scamper backwards, which ultimately made it into the final version of the film.

The Lasting Legacy of the Younglings Scene

The comment section of Beadman’s TikTok is a testament to the film’s enduring legacy. Many comments reference the heartbreaking scene where his character, along with the other younglings, meets his fate at the hands of Anakin Skywalker, showcasing the devastating impact on viewers. Adding a layer of poignancy to this memory, Beadman has shared how director George Lucas and others on set carefully shielded the young actors from the true nature of the scene they were filming. They were reportedly told that Anakin, their Jedi hero, was coming to save them, making the on-screen betrayal all the more gut-wrenching for audiences years later.

Revenge of the Sith was a crucial moment in the Star Wars saga. It bridged the gap between the prequel and original trilogies, showing Anakin Skywalker’s tragic transformation into Darth Vader. The film is known for its darker tone and emotional depth, exploring themes of betrayal, loss, and the seductive nature of power. The scene with the younglings is one of the most memorable and disturbing in the entire saga, highlighting the brutality of Anakin’s fall.

The TikTok video perfectly captures the enduring, albeit complex, feelings towards Revenge of the Sith. It’s a reminder of the power of film to create lasting memories and connect people across generations. As fans celebrate the 20th anniversary, it’s clear that Revenge of the Sith continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Star Wars enthusiasts worldwide. From the dramatic lightsaber duels to the heartbreaking moments of betrayal, and the behind-the-scenes anecdotes, the film remains a powerful and unforgettable chapter in the Star Wars saga. And thanks to platforms like TikTok, fans can continue to share their appreciation and celebrate the film’s legacy in engaging ways.