A 20-Year-Old Star Wars Movie Could Dominate the Box Office This Weekend

There hasn’t been a new Star Wars movie in theaters since 2019, but the franchise could find itself at the top of the box office charts this weekend. According to Deadline, the 20th anniversary re-release of Revenge of the Sith earned around $3.4 million domestically from Thursday night preview screenings, putting it in position to out-gross new arrival The Accountant 2. The Ben Affleck/Jon Bernthal action thriller posted $2.5 million from previews, which includes what it made during special Tax Day screenings last week. The Accountant 2 is currently on track to make $20+ million over the weekend. Revenge of the Sith is also projected to earn over $20 million, so it could get the No. 2 position.

Depending on how well Sinners holds, Revenge of the Sith might even win the weekend. Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed horror film has earned $77.5 million domestically over its first week and continues to perform well as it rides positive buzz. Last weekend, Sinners exceeded expectations and dethroned A Minecraft Movie with a $48 million opening in the U.S.

Lucasfilm announced the Revenge of the Sith re-release back in February, confirming plans for a one-week limited engagement at U.S. theaters and “select international territories.” The studio opted to screen the film in multiple formats, including 4DX, in an effort to enhance the experience of watching it on the big screen. The Revenge of the Sith event marks the second year in a row there’s been an anniversary re-release for one of the prequels; last spring, The Phantom Menace returned to theaters to mark 25 years.

During its initial release, Revenge of the Sith was one of the biggest films of 2005, grossing $849.9 million at the worldwide box office. At the time of its premiere, it was billed as the last Star Wars movie, becoming a massive cinematic event as people came to see the conclusion of the prequel trilogy. Revenge of the Sith also benefited from positive reviews; it’s considered the best of the prequels thanks to its tone and action.

Revenge of the Sith performing this well shows Disney and Lucasfilm were smart about where they positioned it for the 20th anniversary celebration. While April has seen some notable hits in A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, it still hasn’t been the biggest month overall for new releases. That makes it the perfect window for an event such as this, capitalizing on a slower weekend before the summer movie season kicks off in May. Additionally, the Revenge of the Sith re-release comes hot on the heels of Star Wars Celebration, which featured several exciting announcements and updates about upcoming movies. The franchise was at the forefront of people’s minds, which might have spurred viewers to the theater.

A 20th anniversary re-release poised to be one of the weekend’s top earner also illustrates how hungry fans are to experience Star Wars on the big screen. While the franchise has been alive and well on streaming with series on Disney+, the spectacle of seeing the galaxy far, far away in theaters is unrivaled. Fortunately, audiences will have plenty of opportunities to see Star Wars at the multiplex in the next couple of years with the premieres of The Mandalorian & Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter. Nostalgia was definitely a factor in drawing viewers to Revenge of the Sith, but people also miss Star Wars in theaters.