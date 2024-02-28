Star Wars Sequel and Mandalorian and Grogu Movies Working Titles Rumored to Be Revealed

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu reportedly has a working title. Both the upcoming Star Wars movie and upcoming Rey film have been announced by Lucasfilm. The Cosmic Circus says that The Mandalorian and Grogu's working title is Thunder Alley. Meanwhile, Rey's story is being called "New Jedi Order" in the development stage. The outlet's other reporting indicated that the longer title for Daisy Ridley's return to the franchise was Star Wars X: A New Beginning. However, when Lucasfilm was approached for comment, they denied that title was being used. (Keep in mind that nothing will be confirmed until a massive Disney presentation of some sort.)

During a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger hyped The Mandalorian's big movie for 2026 or so. "Looking to our 2025 theatrical slate, we're excited to bring audiences Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic Four, Pixar's Elio, Zootopia 2, and Avatar 3," Disney CEO Bob Iger previously told investors. "And we're already looking forward to 2026 and beyond with Frozen 3, the first Toy Story movie since 2019 [Toy Story 5], and a new Star Wars movie that brings the Mandalorian and Grogu to the big screen for the very first time."

Excitement For Mando & Grogu

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

People were completely shocked when it came to this movie. The Mandalorian and Grogu was basically announced out of nowhere. But, with a focus on theatrical releases being touted by the executives at the top of the company, it was only a matter of time before the bounty hunter made his way to the big screen. Entertainment Tonight spoke to Star Wars story chief Dave Filoni about the big movie. He's obviously very jacked for people to hear more about the film.

"There's so much spinning in the galaxy right now. You know me better than to commit to any one thing, no mind trick works on me," Filoni smiled. "I'm excited about what we're doing right now, but the movie, I think, is gonna be great. With Jon at the helm, it's gonna be fantastic, and he's so well-studied in Star Wars now, so he's got a great shorthand and I love collaborating with him. Just excited to share the future of what we're doing."

What's Coming With The Mandalorian & Grogu?

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

In January, StarWars.com posted: "The Mandalorian and Grogu are embarking on a new adventure — to movie theaters.Directed by Jon Favreau, and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production in 2024." They would go on to praise the work of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," added Favreau. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Which of these movie is more exciting? Let us know down in the comments!