Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Coming to Disney+ on May 4th

May the 4th be with you! Disney and Lucasfilm are doing what they can to celebrate this year's Star Wars Day while folks around the world are still at home. There has already been plenty of new Star Wars content announced for the Disney+ streaming service next week, including the finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. However, now it has been revealed that Monday's celebration will bring the entire Skywalker Saga together on streaming for the first time. Beginning on May 4th, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be streaming on Disney+.

The Rise of Skywalker was always guaranteed to come to Disney+ eventually, since Disney owns the exclusive streaming rights to all of its new content. The date was still a mystery, though. That is, until Monday morning, when a trailer for the full Skywalker Saga was released by Disney+, confirming that the final film in the series would be arriving on Star Wars Day. You can watch the full trailer for the Skywalker Saga above!

On Monday, May 4th, Disney+ will be rolling out all sorts of content to celebrate the world of Star Wars. The Rise of Skywalker will be hitting the service, as well as the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the series premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The latter of these two programs is an in-depth exploration of the making of the hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars TV project.

The streaming service will also be honoring Star Wars throughout the week through a "concept art takeover." There will be commemorative art galleries for the Star Wars series, as well as unique and updated art for each individual title. On the Disney+ home screen, the animated Star Wars brand title will be upgraded to include a new animation that jumps into hyperspace.

After seeing The Rise of Skywalker in theaters for the first time this past December, fans have been waiting for their chance to see it all unfold again. Now that the film is launching on its permanent streaming home, that chance has arrived. That having been said, if you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Are you looking forward to streaming The Rise of Skywalker again next week? Let us know in the comments!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.