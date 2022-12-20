Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fans Celebrate 3rd Anniversary
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is turning three today and the fans are in a celebratory mood. It feels like a decade since J.J. Abrams' hyped end to they Skywalker Saga. But, in reality, it's just been a few short years. Rey, Finn and Poe haven't really appeared in any Star Wars stuff outside of the Disney Parks. But, fans of the Sequel Trilogy characters are still wondering what happened to the protagonists after the Jedi's big final battle. It seems like it will be years before we get a definitive answer about that. However, with all the movies available to stream on Disney+ now, viewers are free to go back and piece it together in their heads. Check out some of the best posts from the Anniversary down below!
Here's how Lucasfilm describe the climatic end of the Skywalker Saga: "When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren."
On this day in 2019, Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker was released. What was something positive you enjoyed about it? #starwars pic.twitter.com/nG4CeWu5ak— Wookieepedia🫐 (@WookOfficial) December 20, 2022
Did you love The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know in the comments!
Some comfort
prevnext
the last film i saw in the theater was the rise of skywalker, just months before the pandemic
w/ everything i was going through @ the time it meant so much to me & i cried through the entire film
i just watched it for the 2nd time & again it was exactly what i needed
i love it— Joy Gingerbread (@JoylessPumpkin) December 20, 2022
Theater was shook
prevnext
HAPPY THREE YEAR ANNIVERSARY TO THE RISE OF SKYWALKER AND THIS MOMENT pic.twitter.com/CiTjI1CJd8— Jaclyn, of liking Barriss fame (@Jbandos) December 20, 2022
Honest question
prevnext
Where does ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ rank for you among the other #StarWars movies? https://t.co/xW82ixbXas— JB🇻🇮 | Engine of Chaos (@jbxclusive) December 20, 2022
Real talk
prevnext
me walking out if the cinema after seeing the rise of skywalker pic.twitter.com/xZ8XBC6bOn— hea (@alistaircouslnd) December 10, 2022
Opening was wild
prevnext
Within the first couple of minutes I knew I was going to love The Rise of Skywalker…— Monica the SWCL Jedi ✨ (@Mondalorian) December 20, 2022
This opening scene is totally wizard. pic.twitter.com/0WN5f0J9Yn
Emotions everywhere
prevnext
Happy Third Anniversary to The Rise of Skywalker, a Star Wars movie that has forged its way indelibly close to my heart. Whether for it's for joyous pulpy thrills or deep, resounding emotional catharsis, I always return to it and leave renewed.
Never be afraid of who you are. 💛 pic.twitter.com/RlBluGV7X9— Jared Kozal 💛❤️💙🤍 (@jkozal) December 20, 2022
Sincere thanks
prevnext
I’ve talked about The Rise of Skywalker so much there’s almost no point in stating again every single reason why it’s my favorite movie.
I wanna thank J.J. Abrams and all the cast and crew who made this movie. A work of art and pure Star Wars pic.twitter.com/Ljwb8UumFw— Slyth 🎬 🎄🎅🏼 (@slythwalker_28) December 20, 2022
A nice thought
prev
Today marks 3 years since I saw The Rise of Skywalker for the first time. This movie not only gave me an emotional and satisfying conclusion to the saga, but it also gave life to new stories and characters that I’ve fallen in love with.
Forever grateful for this beautiful mess. pic.twitter.com/RfA1FbCyz7— Noah (@keldorjedii) December 18, 2022