Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fans Celebrate 3rd Anniversary

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is turning three today and the fans are in a celebratory mood. It feels like a decade since J.J. Abrams' hyped end to they Skywalker Saga. But, in reality, it's just been a few short years. Rey, Finn and Poe haven't really appeared in any Star Wars stuff outside of the Disney Parks. But, fans of the Sequel Trilogy characters are still wondering what happened to the protagonists after the Jedi's big final battle. It seems like it will be years before we get a definitive answer about that. However, with all the movies available to stream on Disney+ now, viewers are free to go back and piece it together in their heads. Check out some of the best posts from the Anniversary down below!

Here's how Lucasfilm describe the climatic end of the Skywalker Saga: "When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren."

On this day in 2019, Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker was released. What was something positive you enjoyed about it? #starwars pic.twitter.com/nG4CeWu5ak — Wookieepedia🫐 (@WookOfficial) December 20, 2022

