Star Wars Will Return to Deleted Scene From Rise of Skywalker

Not everything that filmmakers hoped to have included in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actually made it into the final cut of the film, which included cutting the mysterious Eye of Webbish Bog creature, though the upcoming comic Star Wars: Revelations will see the figure's return. This isn't the first time that the Eye of Webbish Bog has appeared in a Star Wars comic series, or in other corners of the galaxy far, far away, but given its mysterious nature, fans are sure to be excited to see how it factors into the narrative, especially at this point in time for the storyline. Star Wars: Revelations #1 will hit shelves on November 23rd.

Marvel.com describes the book, "The can't-miss star wars issue of the year! After War of the Bounty Hunters came Crimson Reign...now in the midst of Hidden Empire, Qi'ra has shaken the galactic landscape to its core! But what lies beyond for the Rebellion? For the Empire? What role do the bounty hunters play? And what is happening to Doctor Aphra? Witness the next step in the legacy of heroes and scoundrels in the galaxy far, far away as Marc Guggenheim (Han Solo & Chewbacca) is joined by a ragtag team of artists to bring you an explosive tale you won't soon forget! The path to the future of Star Wars starts here!"

Preview images from the upcoming issue confirm that Darth Vader is beckoned to confront the Eye of Webbish Bog.

Writer Guggenheim previously recalled the importance of incorporating this character into the book.

"Now, we all know that the Force can be used to glimpse the present, the past, and possible futures," Guggenheim recalled to StarWars.com earlier this year. "Well, The Eye is going to show Vader all of the above, including moments that will be coming into play in 2023 all across the Star Wars line. It's our clever way of giving readers a preview of what everyone has up their sleeves for next year, but this isn't a 40-page movie trailer. It's a real Star Wars story with Vader at the center."

With the current slate of Star Wars comics unfolding between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Revelations will offer glimpses of other ways in which this point in time is explored in the coming months for the various titles.

