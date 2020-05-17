Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Almost Gave Babu Frik a Disgusting Look

✖

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released back in December, and one of the film's best new characters was Babu Frik, the hilarious little alien who was performed by Harry Potter's Shirley Henderson. There's been a lot of fun info shared about Babu, including the fact that he was originally supposed to be a medium. There are also rumors that Steven Spielberg prevented the character's death. Recently, Luke Fisher, a concept designer and sculptor for film, shared early concept art of Babu Frik. The character had a few different potential looks before they settled on the adorable creature we now know and love. In fact, one of the designs was downright icky!

“Early Babu Frik explorations,” Fisher wrote. Many people commented on the post: “I only laugh because it caught me off guard,” one fan wrote. “He’s not as cute ngl,” someone else pointed out. “Love that third one. He should get a spin-off film,” one person suggested. “So awesome! I love final Babu, but these ideas are so fun,” another fan added. You can check out the images in the post below:

Recently, Henderson spoke with Vanity Fair and was asked about Babu's personality outside of the movie. The actor revealed her belief that the character has a romantic history. "Beyond the film, Babu has lived a life. Somewhere out there is a lost love. He thinks about her sometimes when he sits down in his workshop and lets his thoughts drift away. That’s what I think, anyway."

Henderson also shared the story of how she got the part and "met" Babu Frik for the first time, saying: "One evening I was sitting in a hotel room, about to get into my pajamas and head off to dreamland, when Nina Gold, the casting director, phoned me and asked if I would like to meet J.J. Abrams and audition for him... Then the day arrived. I was taken into J.J.’s office and we said hello. Still, there were no real clues—so I just hunched down on the ground and made myself as small as I could and started talking as I thought the character might. Minutes later, J.J. brought in a tiny model of an old man, set it down on the coffee table and said: 'This is Babu Frik.'”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now streaming on Disney+, which you can try out here.

