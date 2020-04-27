Star Wars Fans Can't Wait for The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, is arriving two months early on Disney+. The film's Disney+ debut will be a surprise Star Wars Day present for fans. The film will become available to stream on May 4th, along with the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian documentary. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Disney+ debut means that, for the first time ever, the entire Skywalker saga will be available to stream on a single service, and fans cannot wait to binge again. Disney+'s Star Wars offerings also include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, the first season of The Mandalorian, and the complete series of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars Resistance.

J.J. Abrams returned to direct Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, bringing the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the Skywalker saga to their ends. The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Chris Terrio & J.J. Abrams and the story is by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow and J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas.

Are you excited about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming to Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth? Other Star Wars fans seem to be. Keep reading to see how Star Wars fans are reacting to this The Rise of Skywalker news on social media.