Star Wars: The Mandalorian Documentary Series Coming to Disney+

For fans eager to see more Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the wait is almost over. The immensely popular series isn’t returning until later this year, but there is a new “making of” documentary on the way, taking folks behind the scenes of The Mandalorian. On Wednesday, Disney announced a new series called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on May 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars Day.

The new eight-episode documentary series follows executive producer Jon Favreau as he invites the cast and crew of The Mandalorian to share a look at what went into the making of the groundbreaking program. Each episode of Disney Gallery will pull back the curtain on a different aspect of The Mandalorian, showing everyone how the first live-action Star Wars series came to life. There will even be never-before-seen footage and roundtables with the creative team.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

The first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian arrives on Monday, May 4th, alongside the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Going forward, there will be a new episode of Disney Gallery released every Friday, diving deeper into the production of the already classic series.

According to a press release from Disney and Lucasfilm, topics covered in the first season of Disney Gallery include “the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.”

With this format, Disney could also explore some of its other high-profile projects coming in the future, though none have been hinted at or announced.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will debut on Monday, May 4th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

