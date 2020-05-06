Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Hoped There Would Be More Romance for Finn and Jannah

✖

Heading into the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Boyega's Finn earned a lot of attention when it came to his romantic interests, with fans wondering if he could further a connection with Rey, Rose, or Poe, though actress Noami Ackie wishes that her Jannah got more time to develop a connection with her newfound ally. Ackie recently detailed that these desires might largely be motivated by how much she enjoyed working with Boyega, but fans of the film would likely also support this development, due to the chemistry the characters shared in the adventure, as well as their similar backstories.

"I remember us being on set and trying to get [director] J.J. [Abrams] to let us do more romantically charged stuff on set and, obviously, it didn't work for the story but we were just like, 'Oh my gosh,' the chemistry is so good that we just wanted to play with it more," Ackie shared with Entertainment Tonight. "We had so much fun doing that. My best days were with John on that set. It was cool, there could have been something there. But then, oh my gosh, that's Finn with like three love interests. That's a lot of ladies."

When the actress finally saw the completed picture, she understood how starting another potential love story might have complicated matters, as she admitted her realization after the fact that a Finn and Jannah love story wouldn't have fit the overall trajectory of the narrative.

"J.J. is super collaborative anyway so we were throwing in lines here and there that gave it a lot of energy and I think, naturally, because their stories are so interlinked and they find that out, then everything that we did after that felt like it had that chemistry and energy," the actress confessed. "That's the funniest thing about coming in as a character with characters who are already established, there's an established storyline going on, so by the end, you go, 'Oh, yeah, that's definitely the way it's going,' but me and John were just really cheeky on set, so we were like, 'J.J., let us do it. Let's just do it and if it falls on the cutting room floor, it falls on the cutting room floor. Let's just try it out anyway.'"

With The Rise of Skywalker concluding with a scene hinting that Jannah and Lando could be embarking on their own adventures, we won't be surprised to see Jannah return in some capacity, possibly allowing an opportunity for her to explore a love interest.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD, and on Disney+.

