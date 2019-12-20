Could the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Be Teasing a Finn and Jannah Adventure?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wrapped the Skywalker Saga’s overarching theme into a neat little bow before it came to an end. However, Episode IX also introduced new characters and story threads which can be explored in future Star Wars titles, whether those titles are movies or series streaming on the Disney+ service. Among those characters who probably have some story to tell are Finn and Jannah, whose back stories were merely touched upon but never thoroughly explored. Now, it seems the actors might be teasing a Star Wars reunion somewhere down the line in a post on social media.

Finn actor John Boyega shared a video of himself talking about the experience and his co-stars in promotion of the release of The Rise of Skywalker. The caption reads, “End of a Saga,” and in the video, Boyega notes the “the people” behind the Star Wars movies are what he will miss the most. “A lot of the people, I’ve heard that these experience can be horrible, I’ve heard,” he said. “But we’ve got some really good people.”

In the video, he also says, “Naomie Ackie, one of the newbies, we have a really time.”

Suspiciously, Ackie commented on the post: “Love you,” she said. “Imma see you real soon. I have a Feeling.” Check out the post from Boyega here.

Now, this could be just a couple of friends sharing encouraging messages on social media but Ackie could be being sly and hinting that she will reprise her role as Jannah alongside Boyega’s Finn in a future Star Wars title. Before The Rise of Skywalker came to an end, it was revealed that the two characters have more in common than fans may have thought before seeing the film. Plus, the capitalized “F” in “Feeling” is consistent with how people capitalize the same letter when describing the “Force” from Star Wars. Maybe he Feeling has something more behind it?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.