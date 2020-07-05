Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fan Edit Adds Force Ghosts to All the Jedi Moment

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey (Daisy Ridley) faced the resurrected Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Their duel served as the final battle in the generations-long conflict between the Jedi and the Sith. Palpatine claimed the full power of "all the Sith." Rey retaliated with the might of "all the Jedi," destroying Palpatine and ending the Skywalker saga. YouTuber jon h has revisited that scene to add something to it that some fans felt was missing. The new video, seen above, inserts the Force ghosts of key Jedi from the Skywalker saga: Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), and Yoda.

The Force ghosts appear behind Rey. As she fights back against Palpatine's Force lighting, they raise their hands, as if adding their Force strength to Rey's power. Together, they defeat the last of the Sith. It'll be an improvement for all of those who wanted cameos from past Jedi during that climactic moment.

This moment was also the endpoint of Rey's journey towards becoming a Jedi. That journey included building her Lightsaber, which was a much bigger subplot in earlier drafts. It involved her considering a dual-bladed lightsaber, imitating the feel of her staff.

Rey wielded a dual-blade lightsaber in her vision of her darker side in The Rise of Skywalker. The moment foreshadowed that Rey is Emperor Palpatine's granddaughter (though the novelization reveals their relationship is more complicated than that).

The Rise of Skywalker proved to be a divisive end to the sequel trilogy and the Skywalker Saga. In a recent interview, Ridley expressed how the backlash from fans made here feel.

"It's changed film by film honestly, like 98% it's so amazing, this last film it was really tricky. January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we'd sort of been shown the first time around, I was like 'Where's the love gone?' I watched the documentary, the making-of, this week, and it's so filled with love; and I think it's that tricky thing of when you're part of something that is so filled with love and then people...You know, everyone's entitled to not like something but it feels like it's changed slightly. I think in general that's because social media and what have you."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available on home media. It is also streaming on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.