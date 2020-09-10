Star Wars Fan Compiles Tragic Journey of The Rise of Skywalker's Big Twist

✖

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted in theaters almost a year ago, but fans of the galaxy far, far away have still found reasons to talk about it. The discourse surrounding the film was reignited by a recent talk show appearance from Daisy Ridley, where she revealed that even she was unsure what the true heritage of her character, Rey, would end up being. While the theatrical cut of The Rise of Skywalker established her as the granddaughter of Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), years of speculation had led fans to believe that her parentage could be something else entirely -- down to her being a "nobody" in the grand scheme of the franchise.

A new video from Twitter user @CentennialReylo highlights those years of speculation and uncertainty in a pretty hilarious way. Accompanied by the Wii Theme Music, the video compiles various interviews and behind-the-scenes snippets tied to The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, which confirmed that Rey being a Palpatine wasn't always in the cards.

yOu aRe a PaLpAtiNe! poor Daisy, she deserved so much better pic.twitter.com/VeZzY3AYW9 — Centennial🦋 (@CentennialReylo) September 9, 2020

"No, at the beginning they were toying with an Obi-Wan connection," Ridley said during the recent interview. "There were different versions and at one point she was no one... it kept changing."

The decision to bring back Palpatine In The Rise of Skywalker was somewhat polarizing, especially given his eventual connection to Rey.

“There needed to be an antagonist that the good guys could be fighting, and that’s when we really tried to laser in on who had been the great source of evil behind all of this for so long. That’s when we really started aggressively pursuing this idea that there is old evil that didn’t die,” co-writer Chris Terrio previously explained of Palpatine's return. “The source of the evil in the galaxy is this dark spirit waiting for its revenge and biding its time. The entity known as Palpatine in this version — his body died in Return of the Jedi — is patient and has been waiting. He dug his fox hole and has been waiting for his chance to re-establish his total domination.”

What do you think of this Star Wars supercut? Do you wish Rey would have stayed "no one", are you happy with her being a Palpatine? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!