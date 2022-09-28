Starz Becomes Lionsgate+ Outside of United States and Canada





Starz is set to become Lionsgate+ outside of the United States and Canada. The network announced the move via a press release. 35 different countries will get the new branding and delightful content. Changing the logo was deemed necessary to limit confusion for users. Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch spoke about the move during a showcase in London. Fans in the United States and Canada can look forward to the network remaining largely unchanged. This all happens as multiple media companies have expressed interest in acquiring the Starz brand. Roku users are very familiar with the channel and the entertainment on offer. But, there's nothing concrete to report at this time. Check out what the CEO had to say in his statement down below.

"Operating under Lionsgate+ internationally brings a distinct and differentiated identity in an increasingly crowded international marketplace and builds on the brand equity in the Lionsgate name that our extensive research has proven is strong around the world. Even with the separation of STARZ and the Lionsgate studio business, the Lionsgate brand will continue to be valuable to the ongoing success of our international platform."

"Our commitment to deliver bold, curated stories where we push boundaries and defy expectations remains the same," added Superna Kalle, President, International Networks. "We have built strong relationships with our viewers and look forward to continue providing them premium storytelling as Lionsgate+."

Lionsgate's Vision for the Future of Starz

The parent company CEO Jon Feltheimer talked about their path forward after the merger earlier this year.

"When people refer to us like this morning in one of those M&A articles as having a niche service. We don't think 30 million subs is a niche service. If we wanted to be in niche services, obviously, we wouldn't have sold Pantaya," he pointed out. "So, we think 30 going to 60 are that's a big business, we want to be the market leader in premium. And that's how we'll build our value. So obviously, we talked to everyone, we listened to everything. But our main job right now, as I say is to create outsized value in the way we're going to do is by keeping our head down, having all of our businesses talk to each other 10 times a day, which is what they do. So that again, as Michael and I've said before, one plus one plus one is way more than three."

