Lionsgate and Roku Sign Streaming Deal for John Wick Franchise and More

On Tuesday, Lionsgate and The Roku Channel announced the closing of a multi-year theatrical output deal for theatrically released Lionsgate movies. The agreement begins with Lionsgate's 2022 theatrical releases. According to the new deal, The Roku Channel will receive two separate windows for each Lionsgate film. The first window provides exclusive rights to Lionsgate's film slate immediately following its first window on Starz. The agreement extends to popular properties, including Keanu Reeves' John Wick series, which has its fourth installment set to release in 2023, The Expendables 4, releasing later this year, and video game adaptation Borderlands, set for release in 2022.

The deal extends to other films as well. They include director Kelly Fremon Craig's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, based on the classic Judy Blume novel, White Bird: A Wonder Story, the follow-up to the Wonder, and Nicolas Cage's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

"This agreement affirms the great demand for first-run studio movies across a broad array of platforms," said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer in a press release. "This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today's complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone's needs."

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with our longstanding partner Lionsgate to provide our audience with exclusive first-time, free access to Lionsgate's theatrical slate," said Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming, Roku. "This innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window."

Roku launched The Roku Channel in 2017 as a service for free and premium entertainment on the Roku streaming platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top-five channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach in Q3 and Q4 2021. Today, The Roku Channel features a library of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 275 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It also licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is also available on Web, iOS, and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs. It can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.