Stephen Colbert’s Lord of the Rings Movie Just Got a Very Ominous Update & You Can Blame the Paramount Merger

Any Lord of the Rings fan worth their salt knows that Stephen Colbert ranks among the top .5% of us. The man lives and breathes this story. Still, though, some fellow fans were a little nervous when it was announced that Colbert would be penning his own Lord of the Rings Movie, one called The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past, that was set to center on Sam, Merry, and Pippin retracing the steps of their first great adventure while Sam’s daughter, Elanor, gets caught up researching why the War of the Ring even came to pass and how the forces of evil very nearly won. But if you were one of those fans excited about this Tom Bombadil-inspired adventure, we have some bad news coming exclusively from Knight Edge Media: the project has been put on indefinite hiatus now that the Paramount-Skydance merger is nearly complete.

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