Anthony Hopkins Says Hannibal Lecter is "One of the Best Parts" He's Ever Read

Anthony Hopkins' role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs is one of the Academy Award winning actor's most iconic and it turns out, it's also one that he considers to be "one of the best parts" that he has ever read. Speaking with People (via The Hollywood Reporter), Hopkins said that he initially thought the film was a children's story due to its title, but once he started to read the script, he was very interested in being part of the film.

"I sat in the dressing room in the theater, and I read through the first scene of Lecter. I said, 'Is this an offer?' He said, 'I'm not sure.' I said, 'I'm not going to read anymore, because this is one of the best parts I've ever read," Hopkins said.

It ended up that director Jonathan Demme wanted Hopkins to play Lecter. The film went on to win several Academy Awards, including not only Best Actor for Hopkins, but Best Actress for Jodie Foster, Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Now, reflecting on his time on the film, Hopkins had only nice things to say about Foster, calling her a great actor.

"She's lovely," he said. "What's wonderful about Jodie is that great actor that she is, she has no entourage. She just comes on the set and does it. Very laid back. Very cool. What I like about her, she's very practical."

Hopkins Has Been Less Effusive About His Marvel Roles

While Hopkins has praise for his The Silence of the Lambs role, he's been less effusive about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hopkins played Odin in the franchise and last year, he commented that the studio's use of green screen detracted from the overall art of acting.

"They put me in armor; they shoved a beard on me," Hopkins said. "Sit on the throne, shout a bit. If you're sitting in front of a green screen, it's pointless acting it."

Hopkins is Working On An Autobiography

Hopkins has also revealed that he is working on an autobiography, something that he calls a "weird process."

"I'm writing a biography," Hopkins said. "It's a weird process.

He added, "I realized how I'm blessed with one thing. Maybe it's my actor's brain. I do have quite a memory. I remember days of months in the years."