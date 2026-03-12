Steven Spielberg’s Return to Sci-fi After 8 Years Reveals New Footage – Watch the Disclosure Day Trailer Now

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has created some of the most iconic science fiction stories across all mediums, whose influence is still felt today. His original ideas, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, remain stalwart examples of the genre and fan-favorites, and that’s before taking into account his sci-fi adaptations like Jurassic Park, Minority Report, War of the Worlds, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Spielberg’s tastes go beyond the genre, though, and fans have been waiting to see if he’ll eventually return to it. Luckily for us, this summer will see him go back to one of his strengths and break an almost decade-long wait.

On June 12, 2026, Universal Pictures will debut Disclosure Day, the next film from the Academy Award winner and his first in four years. The new ensemble sci-fi movie that already seems poised to be one of the most unique of the year, with an alien conspiracy at the center of its plot that gets more mysterious with every new frame of footage. Now, the full trailer for Disclosure Day has arrived, and you can watch it for yourself below.

Spielberg Returns to Sci-fi With Disclosure Day Full Trailer

Disclosure Day marks Spielberg’s return to the science-fiction genre in eight years, his first since 2018’s Ready Player One. Beyond that, though, it’s his first wholly original science fiction movie in 44 years, with his last original being E.T. back in 1982. Spielberg is credited with the story for the film, which boasts a screenplay by his frequent collaborator David Koepp.

Regarding the story, there’s still a lot about Disclosure Day that is still unclear. Central to the film, however, is confirmation that the existence of aliens will be revealed to the world (thus the title). What the new trailer for Disclosure Day seems to make clear is that Josh O’Connor’s character is at least partially responsible for that coming to light. Another piece of the puzzle is Emily Blunt’s character, who was previously revealed to be a TV meteorologist who undergoes a…surprising malfunction on TV, speaking in an alien language. The new Disclosure Day trailer, however, reveals that…some people can understand her, including Josh O’Connor’s character.

It remains to be seen how O’Connor can understand her, whether it’s because he is an alien himself seems like a possibility, but that is just one of several mysteries that appear to be the heart of the film. These two are also just a couple of elements that are central to the film, as Disclosure Day boasts an incredible ensemble cast. Others confirmed to appear in the film include Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell, and Elizabeth Marvel.

Both Firth and Domingo are heavily featured in the new Disclosure Day trailer, but in a great marketing move, it’s not entirely clear what either of their characters wants. Firth’s role seems to be as an antagonist, one who either possesses unique powers or at least has access to otherworldly technology. Domingo, on the other hand, seems to be bringing his trademark bombast to a character that is eager to see the truth come out.

The truth will be revealed soon, though, as Disclosure Day arrives on June 12, 2026.