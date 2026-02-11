Steven Spielberg’s New Sci-Fi Movie Is a Sequel to His 49-Year-Old Masterpiece – Theory Explained

Steven Spielberg is a cinema legend, and that’s undeniable. But now, the legend is getting back into sci-fi after years with his latest film, Disclosure Day, and expectations are sky-high. After all, the director is still considered one of the greatest in the genre. And now, with a new trailer out, of course, no detail goes unnoticed. And some super-attentive fans have been looking at it differently, thanks to a quick shot that makes you wonder if it was intentional. But how exactly? Well, Spielberg has trained generations of viewers to look twice, because his movies always play with recurring visual and narrative patterns. It’s his style. But these details aren’t just nostalgia — they’re rarely repeated without a clear reason.

Throughout his career, the filmmaker has used sci-fi as a way to show ordinary people dealing with something way too big to control or explain. So when a new alien-focused film of his starts triggering some very specific visual memories, everyone starts speculating and connecting the new project to his previous ones. But if you’re still confused about all of this, don’t worry — we’ll break it down.

Disclosure Day Could Be Connected to Close Encounters of the Third Kind

image courtesy of universal pictures

Spielberg’s upcoming film, Disclosure Day, follows a global event tied to a possible alien contact, with strange signals spreading worldwide, communication disruptions, and the sense that something huge is about to happen. The story shows multiple characters trying to understand what’s going on while the world pauses to watch, react, and speculate. There’s still too much mystery to be sure of anything. And it’s in this context, in the trailer, one specific shot has fueled all the theories: a ship emerging through dense clouds, framed very similarly to the classic scene from Close Encounters of the Third Kind. And it doesn’t feel like a vague nod — this is almost a mirrored visual from the 1977 film.

The most obvious (and probably safest) take is that Spielberg is tipping his hat to himself, since Close Encounters was one of the projects that cemented his legacy and shaped the image of alien contact on screen for decades. That alone would be significant. But the discussion doesn’t stop there, because Disclosure Day doesn’t seem interested in retelling the same story — it looks focused on what comes next. And that shift in focus is what gives weight to the theory that the new movie could work as a kind of spiritual sequel, even if it’s unofficial.

In Close Encounters, the contact is intimate because the story revolves around an individual experience, obsession, family disruption, and personal transformation. The world exists around it, but is never the center of the narrative. Disclosure Day, on the other hand, suggests contact isn’t exactly a secret; it’s a public event that can’t be contained or avoided. The idea of “disclosure” carries political and social weight that didn’t exist in 1977. So this makes the new movie feel less like an emotional remake and more like a natural evolution of the same concept: what happens when the mystery can no longer be hidden? How do governments react? How does the media react? How do people handle a truth that could change everything? Spielberg never answered these questions directly, but nearly fifty years later, he seems ready to tackle them head-on.

image courtesy of universal pictures

On Reddit and X, discussions about the connection between the two movies go even further — and in some ways, they make sense. One theory suggests Disclosure Day could take place in the same narrative universe, maybe decades later, showing the fallout of the first contact left open by the original film. Another even speculates possible links between characters, like the idea that the protagonist might be related to figures from Close Encounters. Either way, every Spielberg fan agrees that framing wasn’t accidental. Something more is definitely being hinted at.

Of course, this doesn’t mean we’re looking at an actual sequel. Rights issues, different studios, and Spielberg’s own history make a literal continuation unlikely. But cinema has shown that connections don’t need to be explicit to work. Sometimes the link is in the theme, logic, or the progression of ideas. In that sense, Disclosure Day could very well exist as a follow-up chapter, even if it’s unspoken.

What Has Steven Spielberg Said About Disclosure Day?

image courtesy of universal pictures

Even without any official confirmation, the trailer makes it clear that Disclosure Day is finally about UFOs and aliens (the first one left it mostly implied). The new promotional material shows characters dealing with the revelation that governments knew about extraterrestrials and that the information is about to be disclosed. Between dialogue and close-ups of dilated pupils, the promo suggests these aliens might have powers or even live disguised among humans.

In a recent behind-the-scenes video shared by Universal Pictures, Spielberg opened up a bit about the movie for the first time. “I’ve always been fascinated with things that cannot be explained, and I’ve made a lot of movies about things that could not be explained, from sharks to saucers,” he said, confirming his ongoing interest in the topic. “People’s questions about what is not only going on in our skies but what is going on in our worlds, in our realities, has reached a critical mass of people’s complete fascination with: are we alone, or are we not alone?” he added.

image courtesy of universal pictures

So overall, the filmmaker seems more concerned with the philosophical concept of the film and hasn’t suggested that it’s directly related to Close Encounters. It looks like Disclosure Day appears to acknowledge the weight of the 1977 movie, but prefers to tell the same idea differently, on a bigger scale.

Still, the theory of a link makes sense when you think about legacy, time, and how stories evolve. And if Spielberg is really doing that, it proves once again that he knows exactly how to play with his audience without spelling everything out. All that’s left is to wait and see for real to confirm it.

Disclosure Day hits theaters on June 12.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!