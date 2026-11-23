After returning to science fiction with this year’s critically acclaimed Disclosure Day, Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg’s next film will be his first Western. The legendary filmmaker is set to helm The Heart in Winter, an adaptation of the 2024 novel of the same name by Kevin Barry, and Spielberg is not the only big name attached to the Universal and Focus Features project. Paul Thomas Anderson, whose previous film One Battle After Another is the most recent winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture, is set to write The Heart in Winter’s screenplay. In addition, Cillian Murphy, Jessie Buckley, and Mark Rylance, all of whom have themselves won Oscars, have been cast in principal roles.

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Like the novel, The Heart in Winter is described as focusing on a pair of star-crossed lovers living in the American West, who will be played by Buckley and Murphy. Buckley won the Best Actress category at this year’s Oscars for her performance in Hamnet, which Spielberg was a producer on, while Murphy took home the Best Actor prize for his work in the leading role of Christopher Nolan’s 2023 biopic Oppenheimer. Rylance won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of a real life convicted spy in the 2015 historical drama Bridge of Spies, which Spielberg also directed.

Spielberg and Anderson have personally won three Oscars each, with many other films they’ve contributed to having received other awards and nominations. Spielberg has won Best Director twice, for 1993’s Schindler’s List and 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, the former of which also won Best Picture. Spielberg has frequently spoken of his admiration for many Western films and the influence the genre has had on his work, which is made apparent by references and homages in many of his projects, including the semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans, which contains a fictionalized depiction of Spielberg’s own first meeting with director John Ford, played in the 2022 film by David Lynch.

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In addition to finally venturing into the Western genre directly, Spielberg has emphasized that the prospect of working with Anderson, a close friend of his, influenced his decision to direct The Heart in Winter. The film is the first narrative feature Anderson has written for another filmmaker to direct, suggesting that he was similarly enthusiastic about working with Spielberg. Anderson also won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for One Battle After Another. The Heart in Winter is currently set for release on an unspecified date in 2028.

Are you excited for Spielberg’s first Western? Discuss in the comments.