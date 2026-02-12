Stranger Things Star Officially Responds to Casting Rumors for Major MCU Spider-Man Role: “Let’s Go”

Now that Stranger Things is over, the show’s stacked cast has an opportunity to figure out what comes next. Some Stranger Things stars have already moved on to other projects; Caleb McLaughlin voices the main character in the animated film Goat, and Sadie Sink has found her next big franchise gig by taking on a mystery role in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As fans theorize about who Sink might be playing, there’s always speculation that another Stranger Things alum could join Sink, David Harbour, and Joseph Quinn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Joe Keery has been subject to plenty of rumors, and now he’s offered his take on the situation.

In an interview with Screen Rant while promoting his new movie Cold Storage, Keery addressed the rumors suggesting he could be in line to play Harry Osborn in the MCU. “I guess you just keep your eyes open, and you read a ton and just hope for the best, I guess. [But] sure. Come on. Where’s the script? Let’s go.”

Now Is the Perfect Time To Introduce the MCU’s Harry Osborn

While Harry Osborn is an integral part of the Spider-Man mythos, it made sense that the character wasn’t included in the first few Tom Holland movies. Harry was featured as a main character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, so the filmmakers wanted to take things in a fresh direction and give other characters (like Ned Leeds) their moment in the spotlight. But now, a decade into Holland’s Spider-Man tenure, enough time has passed that it feels like we’re due for a new iteration of Harry Osborn.

Barring any unforeseen surprises, it seems unlikely Keery (or anyone) will play Harry in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film already has so much on its plate that trying to squeeze in the introduction of a character as important as Harry would be unwise. However, it stands reason to believe Holland will headline more solo Spider-Man movies in the future. Brand New Day is positioned as the start of a new chapter for the wall-crawler, and Spider-Man remains Marvel’s most popular character. Though Avengers: Secret Wars acts as a soft reboot of the MCU, Holland’s Spider-Man storyline will probably be carried over into the new, streamlined continuity, allowing Marvel to keep banking on the Spider-Man brand at the box office.

There wasn’t room for Harry with Ned around, but Ned and Peter are no longer friends after the emotional ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home. So far, it looks like Brand New Day is going to keep Doctor Strange’s spell intact, meaning MJ and Ned don’t know who Peter is. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are seemingly reprising their roles, but based on what we’ve heard, they have small parts that serve to set up Peter’s troubled mental state (MJ has a new boyfriend, for instance). Part of Peter’s arc in Brand New Day could be learning how to open himself back up to a new group of friends, paving the way for Harry’s introduction as a key figure in the next Spider-Man films.

If the plan calls for Harry to join the MCU, Keery would be an excellent choice. Not only does he look the part, his acting sensibilities are a strong fit for that particular role. In other adaptations, Harry has been portrayed as a loyal friend who cares about Peter. There are similarities there to Steve Harrington, but also enough differences that it wouldn’t feel like retreading old ground. Harry’s complicated relationship with Norman Osborn is a vital part of his character, and it would be exciting to see Keery flex his dramatic chops in those scenes, fleshing out a compelling dynamic.

