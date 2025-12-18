5 Overlooked Marvel Villains Sadie Sink Could Be Playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

All the hype around Avengers: Doomsday makes it easy to forget that there’s another Marvel Cinematic Universe movie coming out in 2026. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will put Peter Parker in a position he’s never been in before, taking to the streets of New York City without a support system. Rather than just throwing the towel in when times get tough, though, he’s going to make some new allies, including Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and maybe even Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. It remains to be seen whether Bruce Banner’s alter ego will be friend or foe during the events of Brand New Day, but there’s a good chance that, by the end of the movie, he’s fighting the good fight once again.

Another actor who seemed like a shoo-in to play one of Peter’s allies, Sadie Sink, may not find herself on the right side of the fight. The latest rumors about the movie claim that she’s going to be a thorn in the titular hero’s side, even going as far as to threaten the people close to him. Here are five overlooked Marvel villains Sink could be playing in Brand New Day.

5) Typhoid Mary

New York City’s criminal underworld allows all kinds of colorful characters to shine. Typhoid Mary, an assassin with dissociative identity disorder, typically picks fights with Daredevil in the pages of Marvel Comics. However, her connections to Kingpin and telepathic powers make her a formidable opponent for any hero.

The key piece of evidence linking Mary to Sink is that they both have red hair. There’s also no doubt that an actor of Sink’s caliber could bring Mary’s different identities to life with ease. The only roadblock in the way is that a version of Mary appears in Iron Fist, but it doesn’t seem like Marvel Studios cares that much about the show’s canon anyway.

4) Moonstone

Aliens play a major role in the first five phases of the MCU, and that’s likely to continue in Phase Six. After learning of the source of one of her clients’ powers, psychologist Dr. Karla Sofen gains abilities of her own and becomes Moonstone. She faces off against the Hulk and several other major Marvel heroes, holding her own time and time again.

While Moonstone starts as a villain, she eventually becomes more of an antihero, joining Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers and trying to help people. If the MCU wants Sink to be a part of its future, giving her character an arc of that caliber would be the right move.

3) Madelyne Pryor

Sink has been answering questions about playing Jean Grey since she agreed to be in Brand New Day. Of course, the X-Men will receive a reboot soon, so fans believe one of the team’s founding members could find their way into the next Spider-Man movie as a sort of tease. But there’s another character that everyone’s forgetting about.

In the comics, Mister Sinister clones Jean and plants her double on the X-Men. Once the team learns the truth, the clone takes the name Madelyne Pryor and forges her own path. The MCU could keep its cards close to the vest by having Sink play Pryor, a name only diehard fans would recognize. That way, the actress can have her cake and eat it, too, by portraying two powerful telepaths.

2) Scream

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, it sure looked like Bully Holland was on the way. However, Venom: The Last Dance throws water on that fire by removing the symbiote from Earth-616. Maybe a piece of it sticks around, though, and attaches itself to a new character.

Scream is one of the symbiotes that owes its existence to Venom. After coming to life, it forms a bond with a few people, including former soldier Patricia Robertson. If Sink’s character really thinks she can go toe-to-toe with Spider-Man, it would be nice if she had some gooey tricks up her sleeve.

1) Madame Masque

Marvel’s Iron Man sure knows how to pick them, which is why he, at one point, ends up in a relationship with the villain Madame Masque, a notorious criminal. She turns to a life of crime after learning that she’s the daughter of Count Luchino Nefaria and helps lead the Maggia family. While she doesn’t have any superpowers, her hand-to-hand combat skills are legendary.

Technically, the MCU already has its own version of Madame Masque, who causes problems for Peggy Carter in Agent Carter. But the MCU could easily ignore that character or make Sink’s character a distant relative, hellbent on keeping her family’s name relevant by building a criminal empire in New York City.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

