Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in June 2021

The summer has arrived and all of your favorite streaming services are kicking off the season with a ton of new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy. The month of June is going to see services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Peacock all adding more titles to their already-stacked rosters, giving everyone fresh options for their watchlists. There's a lot coming out this month to be excited about. HBO Max will be the home of potentially two of June's biggest movie releases, thanks to the 2021 Warner Bros. distribution deal. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It comes out in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4th, followed by In the Heights on June 11th. Disney+ also has a massive month ahead. In addition to new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch every Friday, the streamer will debut Marvel's new Loki series on June 9th. On June 18th, Disney+ will release Luca, the new movie from Pixar. Excited for what's in store this June? Check out the full calendar of the months' new streaming arrivals below!

June 1 NETFLIX

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme -- NETFLIX FAMILY HBO MAX

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Camelot, 1967

Cold Case

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)

Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

The Green Mile, 1999

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

Other People's Money, 1991 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Shazam!, 2019

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Stoker, 2013 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Victor/Victoria, 1982

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Without a Trace HULU

CHANGING THE GAME: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)

Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black And White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon A Crime... (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scorpio (1973)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting... (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011) PRIME VIDEO

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo' Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007) PEACOCK

Akeelah and the Bee, 2006

American Beauty, 1999

The Ant Bully, 2006

Beauty Shop, 2005

The Birdcage, 1996

Blue Crush 2, 2011

Blue Streak, 1999

The Bone Collector, 1999

Brokeback Mountain, 2006

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Career Opportunities, 1991

The Change-Up, 2011

Conan The Barbarian, 1982

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Dumb and Dumber To, 2014

Far From Heaven, 2002

Fast Five, 2011

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Hitch, 2005

Hollywoodland, 2006

The Hurt Locker, 2009

Jurassic Park, 1993

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Killing Escobar, 2021

Little Fockers, 2010

Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997

Love & Mercy, 2015

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix, 1999

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Milk, 2008

Nanny McPhee, 2006

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978

Neighbors, 2014

Patriot Games, 1992

Peter Pan, 2003

Phantasm II, 1988

Pitch Black, 2000

Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019

Religulous, 2008

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Spy Game, 2001

The Thing (’11), 2011

Wild Card, 2015

American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)

Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)

Drag Heals, Season 1

Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5

Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1

Pride, Season 1

Transcendent, Season 1-2 prevnext

June 2 NETFLIX

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

Carnaval -- NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection) HULU

America's Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere (NBC) PEACOCK

America’s Got Talent, Season 16 (NBC)

WWE's 50 Greatest Tag Teams, Episode 1 prevnext

June 3 NETFLIX

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Creator's File: GOLD -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dancing Queens -- NETFLIX FILM

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Summertime: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO) HULU

MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)

Night of the Kings (2021) PEACOCK

We Are Lady Parts, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

WWE Miz & Mrs., Season 2 prevnext

June 4 NETFLIX

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel Good: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sweet Tooth -- NETFLIX SERIES

Trippin' with the Kandasamys -- NETFLIX FILM

Xtreme -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 204 “The Storm”

Big Shot - Episode 108 “Everything to Me”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends HBO MAX

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO) HULU

The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX) PRIME VIDEO

Dom - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Family Man - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2 PEACOCK

Making It, Season 3 (NBC) prevnext

June 5 NETFLIX

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Off the Air, Season 10 HULU

Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Rams (2021) prevnext

June 6 HBO MAX

Rizzoli & Isles PEACOCK

WWE The Day Of: The Mysterio’s Make History

prevnext

June 7 NETFLIX

Vampire Academy HULU

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC) PEACOCK

Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1

Wild Life, Season 1

Devil May Care, Season 1

Hell Den, Season 2

The Pole, Season 1

The Summoner, Season 1 prevnext

June 8 HBO MAX

Billy on the Street

Killerman, 2019 (HBO) HULU

The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Legion Of Brothers (2017) prevnext

June 9 NETFLIX

Awake -- NETFLIX FILM

Fresh, Fried & Crispy -- NETFLIX SERIES

LA's Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Loki - Series Premiere HBO MAX

Young Hearts, 2020 HULU

The Croods: A New Age (2020) PRIME VIDEO

Billions: Season 4 PEACOCK

Vanderpump Dogs, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 2 prevnext

June 10 NETFLIX

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos -- NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)

Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Lazor Wulf, Season 2

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale HULU

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Trust (2021)

Two of Us (2019) PEACOCK

TrollsTopia, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive) prevnext

June 11 NETFLIX

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lupin: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Skater Girl -- NETFLIX FILM

Trese -- NETFLIX ANIME

Wish Dragon -- NETFLIX FAMILY DISNEY+

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation - Season Two Premiere

Big Shot - Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 107 HBO MAX

Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 HULU

Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)

Come True (2021) PRIME VIDEO

Pinocchio (2020)

Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 2 PEACOCK

Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 5 prevnext

June 12 HBO MAX

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO) prevnext

June 13 NETFLIX

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist HULU

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer'S Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy's Wonderland (2021) PEACOCK

WWE Untold: The Nexus prevnext

June 14 NETFLIX

Elite Short Stories -- NETFLIX SERIES HULU

Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair) prevnext

June 15 NETFLIX

FTA

Let's Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sir! No Sir!

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Unwind Your Mind -- NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

Workin' Moms: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO) HULU

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime) prevnext

June 16 NETFLIX

Lowriders

Penguin Town -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Silver Skates -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Loki - New Episode PEACOCK

Paddington, 2014

Tower Heist, 2011

WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 3 prevnext

June 17 NETFLIX

Black Summer: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Gift: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Katla -- NETFLIX SERIES

Silver Linings Playbook HBO MAX

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO) HULU

DAVE: Season 2 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Phobias (2021) PEACOCK

Intelligence, Season 2 (Peacock Original) prevnext

June 18 NETFLIX

A Family -- NETFLIX FILM

Elite: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fatherhood -- NETFLIX FILM

Jagame Thandhiram -- NETFLIX FILM

The Rational Life -- NETFLIX SERIES

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Luca - Film Premiere

Big Shot - Finale

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 206 “Yes, And...”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 108 HBO MAX

Super Friends HULU

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC) PRIME VIDEO

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado - Amazon Original Series: Season 1 prevnext

June 19 NETFLIX

Nevertheless -- NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

Fatale, 2020 (HBO) prevnext

June 20 HULU

The Guilt Trip (2012) PEACOCK

WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell prevnext

June 21 HULU

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2 (Corus)

Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Corus)

Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (Corus)

Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Hostiles (2017) PEACOCK

Dateline Collection: Twisted Motives

Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes prevnext

June 22 NETFLIX

This Is Pop -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) HULU

Monster Trucks (2017) prevnext

June 23 NETFLIX

Good on Paper -- NETFLIX FILM

The House of Flowers: The Movie -- NETFLIX FILM

Murder by the Coast -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Loki - New Episode HULU

College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform) PEACOCK

Capitol One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)

Challenge the Champ, Season 1

Olympic Dreamers, Season 1

WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 4 prevnext

June 24 NETFLIX

Godzilla Singular Point -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Naked Director: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere HULU

An American Haunting (2006) prevnext

June 25 NETFLIX

The A List: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Ice Road -- NETFLIX FILM

Sex/Life -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Disney's Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Premiere

Wolfgang - Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 207 “The Field Trip”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 109 HBO MAX

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO) HULU

FALSE POSITIVE (2021) (Hulu Original)

Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC) PRIME VIDEO

Bosch - Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1 prevnext

June 26 NETFLIX

Wonder Boy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HULU

The Choe Show: Series Premiere (FX) prevnext

June 27 HULU

Safer at Home (2021) PEACOCK

Making WWE: Building The Spectacle prevnext

June 28 NETFLIX

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement -- NETFLIX ANIME prevnext

June 29 NETFLIX

StarBeam: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY HBO MAX

The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO) HULU

Bratz : The Movie (2007)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021) prevnext